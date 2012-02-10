* Greece far-right leader says cannot back bailout deal
* Euro zone ministers seek more commitments from Greece
* Aussie falls, dovish RBA statement weighs
NEW YORK, Feb 10 The euro fell
on Friday after the leader of the far-right party in
Greece's coalition declined to back a bailout agreement, again
raising concerns about the risk of a chaotic default and
pushing market sentiment from optimism to pessimism.
The comments caused the euro to extend earlier losses after
euro zone finance ministers sought further measures from Greece
before signing off on a 130 billion euro bailout package.
Political parties in Athens struck a long-awaited deal on
harsh austerity steps necessary for a second rescue on Thursday,
and a debt swap deal with Greece's private bondholders is
thought to be close.
But George Karatzaferis, head of the LAOS party, told a news
conference on Friday he cannot vote for the loan agreement.
While his party, with only 15 deputies in the 300-seat Greek
parliament, will not prevent the agreement being passed, his
comments soured the taste for risk appetitive from the earlier
session.
Ministers from the LAOS party in Greece's coalition
government have now offered their resignation to Prime Minister
Lucas Papademos, the semi-official Athens News Agency (ANA) said
on Friday..
"It's not entirely surprising to see negative news overnight
trigger a pretty sharp unwinding of risk," said Omer Esiner,
chief market strategist at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in
Washington. "A lot of the uncertainty that has hung over markets
for the better part of last year remains largely in place. This
is a dose of reality for people."
The euro lost 0.8 percent on the day to $1.3171,
pulling well below a two-month high touched on Thursday, a level
just short of its 100-day simple moving average, currently at
$1.3328, using Reuters data.
The euro had seen strong gains since hitting a 17-month low
in January as the market bet Greece would hammer out its second
bailout deal with international lenders.
But Eurogroup chairman Jean-Claude Juncker said a further
325 million euros of spending cuts needed to be found and, with
Greek elections looming, political assurances were needed that
the plan would be implemented.
The Eurogroup includes the finance ministers of the
countries in the euro zone.
"Some of our clients remain concerned that the Greek
situation could worsen from here. With some event risk still
very much out there, people may not be willing to keep sizeable
risky positions ahead of this weekend's Greek parliamentary
vote," said Valentin Marinov, currency strategist at CitiFX
Traders also reported a large option expiry at $1.3300.
AUSSIE SLIDES
The Australian dollar was underperformed, pressured as the
euro zone worries pushed equities lower as well as a dovish
quarterly statement from the Australian central bank RBA and
data showing a slump in Chinese imports.
The Aussie fell 1.2 percent to $1.0658, well below a
six-month high reached earlier this week.
"We see risk of potentially strong pullbacks on a
three-month view given risk that the euro zone crisis could
undermine risk appetite, but would view these as AUD/USD buying
opportunities," said Rabobank in a note.
Against the yen, the euro was down around 0.8 percent on the
day at 102.36 yen, off a two-month high hit on
Thursday.
Meanwhile, the dollar rose to its highest against the yen
in two weeks. It was last at 77.70 yen.
Japan Finance Minister Jun Azumi said the exchange rate
remained out of sync with economic reality and repeated he was
ready to counter excessive speculation.
