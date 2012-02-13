(Changes byline, dateline from previous LONDON, adds comment, updates prices)

By Luciana Lopez

NEW YORK, Feb 13 The euro rose in light volume on Monday on hopes a new Greek agreement on strict financial reforms will be enough to secure critical bailout funds, but analysts said further hurdles ahead could keep gains short-lived.

With the Greek parliament passing a package of wage, pension and job cuts as the price of a European Union and International Monetary Fund (IMF) rescue ahead of a March bond redemption, some of the immediate fears of a disorderly default by Greece eased.

But analysts said the euro's gains belied underlying tensions.

"What we've basically seen is nobody is optimistic about the euro," said David Watt, senior currency strategist at RBC Capital Markets in Toronto. "I still think the bias is going to be for people to sell into the rally."

With the Greek parliament tightening the belt despite violent protests, attention will shift to Wednesday's meeting of euro zone finance ministers.

The ministers still require Greece to explain how 325 million euros of this year's total budget cuts will be achieved before they agree to the 130 billion euro bailout.

"We think that Greece is going to get their money by March 20, but we still think the euro's going to sell off," Watt said.

Until then, volumes could stay light.

"Most people are just keeping their heads down, they're doing things when they have to do it," he added.

The euro was up 0.5 percent at $1.3239, in sight of a two-month high of $1.3322 last week. That level and the 100-day moving average at $1.3325 were technical resistance points, while traders said a large option expiry at $1.3300 was likely to restrict further intra-day gains.

Analysts at Commerzbank said their euro/dollar order book model showed a greater density of sell orders at current levels, adding the $1.3090 area was where the balance became more neutral, and any downside move may run out of steam there.

Traders were somewhat wary of pushing the euro higher because of uncertainty over whether private creditors would agree to write down the value of their Greek holdings. Doubts persist whether the necessary near-100 percent acceptance can be achieved without triggering a credit default.

"Voluntary private sector participation is unlikely to be at the levels the IMF and European authorities are looking for and this is one of the reasons for our bearish view on the euro," said Chris Walker, currency strategist at UBS.

Even if a voluntary agreement is reached, a debt swap could take three to four weeks to finalize, leaving a tight deadline before Greece faces a March 20 bond redemption of nearly 15 billion euros.

BROKEN PROMISES

Germany's finance minister, Wolfgang Schaeuble, said in an interview with German newspaper Welt am Sonntag that Greek promises on austerity measures were no longer good enough because so many vows had been broken.

Still, Greece effectively voting to stay in the euro by passing the measure has provided short-term relief to investors.

Fear of a major banking crisis has also subsided as the European Central Bank was set to provide an unlimited amount of three-year loans for the second time later this month after its first operation in December.

Analysts said these factors have prompted institutional investors to scale back on bearish positions in the euro. But any bounce above $1.35 could see fresh shorts established.

Speculators have been cutting their net euro short positions for the past two weeks, to 140,593 contracts last week from a record 171,347 contracts two weeks previously.

"If euro/dollar goes up to $1.35, it would be a good level to short it," said Stuart Frost, head of absolute returns and currency at fund manager RWC Partners. "Once it gets down to $1.30 people will again buy it. So it's a range play."

He said short-term opportunities lay in selling the euro against growth-linked currencies like the Australian and New Zealand dollars.

Both currencies outperformed the euro and rose amid improved sentiment for risk assets after Greece's vote. The Australian dollar was up 0.8 percent at $1.0745, though it was off a two-month high of $1.0845 marked last week.

The New Zealand dollar rose 1.02 percent to $0.8349. (additional reporting by Anirban Nag in London; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)