* BOJ to boost asset buys by Y10 trln, to buy long-term JGBs
* Analysts say dlr/yen unlikely to rise to 80 yen soon
* U.S. retail sales data disappoint, cut into dollar/yen
gains
By Luciana Lopez
NEW YORK, Feb 14 The yen slid on
Tuesday after the Bank of Japan ramped up its asset-buying
program, but disappointing U.S. retail data capped the dollar's
gains as analysts said the safe-haven yen would likely bounce
back in coming sessions.
The BOJ surprised markets by boosting its asset buying and
lending scheme by 10 trillion yen to 65 trillion yen, to try to
bolster Japan's economy, with the entire increase to be used to
purchase long-term Japanese government bonds.
That easing lifted the dollar to as high as 78.18 yen
, a three-week high, according to Reuters data.
But data showing U.S. retail sales rose less than
expected in January eroded some of the dollar's advance, with
the greenback up 0.64 percent to 78.07 yen.
The euro extended losses against the dollar
after the data, as well, dropping 0.21 percent to $1.3165. The
drop took the single currency below its 14-day simple moving
average; the euro has not closed below that level in nearly a
month.
"We had a little sell-off in the euro after the report,
but that's partly on the back of the risk-off selling the last
half hour," said Boris Schlossberg, director of FX Research at
GFT in Jersey City.
While the BoJ's action reinforced recent yen weakening,
analysts said, the ongoing euro zone debt crisis could see
investors turn back to the Japanese currency, which is
considered a safe haven.
A rally in global stock markets this year has seen the yen
lose ground against the euro and the U.S. dollar. The
low-yielding yen tends to underperform when risk sentiment
improves as investors use it as a funding currency to buy
higher-yielding assets.
One key topside level for dollar/yen in the near term lies
near 78.29 yen, just above its late January high.
The dollar probed above its 200-day moving average at 78.05
yen on the EBS platform, and a daily close above there
for the first time since 2011 would be a clear positive sign.
Support for the dollar was back at the top of the daily Ichimoku
cloud around 77.43.
"We think dollar/yen will struggle to get through the 80 yen
area which has capped recent moves higher," said Lauren
Rosborough, senior currency strategist at Societe Generale.
"Although the BoJ has announced another expansion, when put
into context it is catching up with easing measures taken in the
U.S.," she added.
STERLING FALLS
Sterling fell to a two-week low against the dollar
after ratings agency Moody's unnerved investors by
warning it could cut the UK's prized Aaa credit rating, citing
weak growth prospects and risks from the euro zone debt
crisis.
The currency slipped 0.39 percent to $1.5705.
Sterling had been supported by a sense that the UK's
credit rating was safe, said Ray Attrill, head of FX strategy
For North America at BNP Paribas in New York.
"That's now been challenged," he added. "I think some
people will be questioning their appetite for gilts."
Moody's said it may cut its ratings of France and
Austria, as well, while it downgraded six other European
nations, including Italy.
The ratings agency's move on euro zone sovereign ratings
follows action by Standard & Poor's last month, when France and
Austria lost their triple-A status while Italy, Spain, Portugal,
Cyprus, Malta, Slovakia and Slovenia were downgraded.
While the euro hit a session high after a German ZEW
survey of economic sentiment rose this month, ongoing worries
about the euro zone debt crisis have kept traders wary of the
single currency.
The European Union has given Greece until Wednesday, when
euro zone finance ministers are expected to meet, to specify how
325 million euros of the 3.3 billion euros demanded in budget
savings as a condition of Athens receiving a second rescue
package will be achieved.
By the same deadline, Greek political leaders must give a
written commitment to implement the terms of the rescue deal.
"The market is dominated by Wednesday's Eurogroup meeting
and there is still huge tail risk for the euro," Societe
Generale's Rosborough said.
(Additional reporting by Neal Armstrong in London and Gertrude
Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York; Editing by Theodore d'Afflisio)