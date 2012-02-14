(Adds details, updates prices)
* BOJ to boost asset buys by Y10 trln, to buy long-term JGBs
* Analysts say dlr/yen unlikely to rise to 80 yen soon
* Euro slides against dollar
NEW YORK, Feb 14 The yen fell to it's
lowest in 3-1/2 months against the dollar on Tuesday
after the Bank of Japan boosted its asset-buying program, though
analysts cautioned that the yen's slide could slow as the effect
of the monetary easing fades.
The euro also fell after Moody's downgraded six European
countries and warned it may cut three others' ratings.
The BOJ surprised markets by boosting its
asset-buying and lending scheme by 10 trillion yen to 65
trillion yen to try to bolster Japan's economy. The entire
increase is to be used to purchase long-term Japanese government
bonds.
The easing "played up concerns about the outlook
for the Japanese economy. That could keep the door open for
further easing down the road," said Joe Manimbo, senior market
analyst with Travelex Global Payments in Washington, D.C.
"I think for the time being the Japanese yen is pushed to
the back burner as a (safe-)haven asset, given fresh concerns
about the health of the Japanese economy," he added.
The dollar traded as high as 78.49 yen, surging more
than 1 percent to its strongest since Nov. 1, according to
Reuters data.
The dollar subsequently traded at 78.48 yen, tracking its
biggest one-day percentage gain since Oct. 31, when Japan
unilaterally intervened in foreign exchange markets to weaken
the currency.
The euro also climbed against the yen, reaching as
high as 103.18 yen before leveling off at 103.07 yen.
The dollar on Tuesday jumped above its 200-day
simple moving average, currently at 78.03 yen, for the first
time mid-April, and a daily close above there for the first time
since 2011 would be a positive sign.
Still, analysts said, the dollar could struggle to climb
much higher.
"We think dollar/yen will struggle to get through the 80 yen
area, which has capped recent moves higher," said Lauren
Rosborough, senior currency strategist at Societe Generale in
London.
"Although the BoJ has announced another expansion, when put
into context it is catching up with easing measures taken in the
U.S.," she added.
EURO, STERLING FALL
The euro fell against the dollar and sterling fell to a
two-week low against the greenback after ratings agency Moody's
warned it may cut the ratings of France, Britain and Austria and
downgraded six other European nations.
The euro fell 0.7 percent to $1.3102, while sterling
dropped 0.6 percent to $1.5675.
Sterling had been supported by a sense that the UK's credit
rating was safe, said Ray Attrill, head of FX strategy for North
America at BNP Paribas in New York.
"That's now been challenged," he added. "I think some people
will be questioning their appetite for gilts."
Moody's move follows action by Standard & Poor's
last month, when France and Austria lost their triple-A status
while Italy, Spain, Portugal, Cyprus, Malta, Slovakia and
Slovenia were downgraded.
Eurogroup President Jean-Claude Juncker has invited euro
zone ministers to a conference call on Wednesday, Feb. 15, to
discuss a second Greek programme, he said on Tuesday, changing a
previous plan to hold a meeting with the ministers in Brussels.
Juncker said the format for the conference had been changed
because he was still waiting to receive assurances from Greek
political leaders over the implementation of a reform programme,
and other technical work remained to be done. .