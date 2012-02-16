(Updates with U.S. data, updates prices, adds comment; previous
LONDON)
* Decision on Greek bailout put off until at least Monday
* U.S. economic data better than expected; dlr highest since
Oct vs yen
* Swedish crown falls as central bank cuts rates
By Luciana Lopez
NEW YORK, Feb 16 Better-than-expected U.S.
economic data boosted the dollar against the yen and helped the
euro pare losses against the greenback, but analysts said
continued worries about the Greek debt crisis could keep
investors wary.
The dollar hit its highest level against the yen since Oct.
31, when Japan unilaterally intervened in foreign exchange
markets. The euro stepped back from a three-week low against the
greenback after data suggested the U.S. labor and housing
markets could be healing.
New U.S. jobless claims fell to a near four-year low last
week, and U.S. housing starts also beat expectations in January.
"Anytime we get improvement in these labor market indicators
it's significant," said Ellen Zentner, senior U.S. economist at
Nomura Securities in New York.
The dollar broke above reported stop-loss orders above 78.80
yen, although traders said option-related offers ahead of 79 yen
may cap gains. The greenback traded as high as 78.94 yen,
more recently changing hands at 78.89 yen.
The dollar's prospects against the yen were boosted after it
broke above the 200-day moving average this week. But some
analysts said that until U.S two-year yields moved higher, the
greenback was likely to stay under 80 yen.
Analysts also noted that pressure on the euro will continue,
after euro zone finance ministers on Wednesday failed to reach
agreement on a new bailout package for Athens, delaying a
decision until Monday.
"To the extent that the situation in Europe remains, at
least in recent days, more the overriding focus, I'm not sure
this (U.S.) data is going to be enough to really change that
current dynamic," said Robert Lynch, head of currency strategy
for the Americas at HSBC in New York.
The euro traded at $1.3022, down 0.37 percent against
the dollar but nonetheless off a session low. The single
currency was hovering around psychologically key support and a
reported options barrier at $1.30. Technical analysts said
support around $1.2965-75 may help stem losses.
Markets are still expecting Greece to avoid a disorderly
default, said Ronald Simpson, managing director of global
currency analysis at Action Economics in Tampa, Florida.
"The market is being pretty sanguine in its belief that
everything is going to be fine with Greece and Portugal and
Spain," he said.
"If they throw Greece to the wolves and just let them
declare bankruptcy, I think we'd be at $1.20 in a hurry," he
added.
The options market showed investors were increasingly
looking to buy protection against further euro losses.
"The market is probably pricing in a better-than-evens
probability that a near-term deal will be reached on Greece and
avoid a messy default, which suggests there are more risks to
the downside for the euro if there is no deal on Monday," said
Adam Cole, global head of currency strategy at RBC.
Greece must repay 14.5 billion euros of debt on
March 20, which it cannot do without the help of international
aid. Analysts said failure to reach a deal on Monday could see
the euro drop towards the mid-January low around $1.2624.
"There are no answers on how Greece will be treated ... If
there is no resolution it poses risks for the euro," said Carl
Hammer, chief currency strategist at SEB in Stockholm.
SEB forecasts the euro will fall to $1.25 by the end of the
first quarter, but Hammer said it could reach this level sooner.
A break below support around $1.29 would open up a move towards
the lows of $1.2624 hit in the middle of last month.
EU sources told Reuters the euro zone is examining ways of
holding back parts or even all of Greece's second bailout funds
while still avoiding a disorderly default next month.
If the Greek situation is not contained, fears will quickly
grow that other highly indebted euro zone countries may follow
suit.
Elsewhere, the Swedish crown fell against the euro
after the Swedish central bank cut interest rates by
25 basis points to 1.50 percent.
(Additional reporting by Herb Lash in New York and Jessica
Mortimer in London; editing by Andrea Evans)