(Updates prices, adds details)

* Greek debt swap deal could be done in days

* U.S. jobless claims, housing starts beat expectations

* Dollar hits highest vs yen since intervention

NEW YORK, Feb 16 The euro recovered from early losses and rose against the U.S. dollar on Thursday as hopes a Greek bond swap deal could be within reach boosted investor sentiment and risk tolerance.

National central banks within the euro zone are set to exchange their holdings of Greek bonds into new bonds in the run up to a private sector debt deal to avoid any forced losses, euro zone sources said on Thursday. The swap is to happen over the weekend.

If a deal for a Greek debt swap is completed by Monday and followed by details of a second bailout, the euro could push back above $1.33, said Kathy Lien, director of research at GFT Forex in Jersey City.

"The possibility of some concrete progress is reinvigorating risk appetite and pushing up the euro," said Lien. "We're finally walking in the right direction."

The single currency traded as high as $1.3122 against the dollar on Thursday, well off the session trough of $1.2973, the lowest since January 25. The peak was well past psychological support at $1.30.

The euro last traded up 0.3 percent at $1.3112.

The euro advanced against the yen, as well, trading as high as 103.52 yen, the highest since December 12. It was last at 103.39 yen, up 1 percent.

Still, euro buying remained "cautious" as markets waited to see a Greek debt swap and bailout deal actually take place, Lien said.

"Investors have been short-changed too many times not to be careful," she said.

Greece is scrambling to clinch the 130 billion euro ($170 billion) bailout at the Monday meeting of euro zone finance ministers to avert a chaotic default when 14.5 billion euros in debt repayments fall due on March 20.

"The market is reacting to rumor that a Greek bond swap is in the works and a higher likelihood that a deal will be reached in the near term," said BNY Mellon currency strategist Michael Woolfolk. "This is not a euro move, it is a risk-on move."

Meanwhile, stronger-than-expected U.S. economic data had already improved sentiment in the earlier hours of the New York session, helping the dollar hit its highest level against the yen since Japan unilaterally stepped into foreign exchange markets to weaken the currency on October 31.

Data suggested the U.S. labor and housing markets were gaining momentum, with new jobless claims falling to a near four-year low last week and January housing starts beating expectations.

The dollar traded as high as 78.95 yen. It last changed hands at 78.83 yen, up 0.7 percent.

The dollar's prospects against the yen were boosted after it broke above the 200-day simple moving average this week. But some analysts said that until U.S two-year yields move higher, the greenback was likely to stay under 80 yen as long as the current global economic and political environment stays intact.

News of the possible euro zone bond swap relieved pressure on the euro after euro zone finance ministers failed on Wednesday to agree on a new bailout package for Athens, delaying a decision until Monday.

Markets are still expecting Greece to avoid a disorderly default, said Ronald Simpson, managing director of global currency analysis at Action Economics in Tampa, Florida.

"The market is being pretty sanguine in its belief that everything is going to be fine with Greece and Portugal and Spain," he said.

(Reporting By Nick Olivari and Luciana Lopez; Additional reporting by Steven C. Johnson; Editing by Andrew Hay)