* Dollar/yen nears post-intervention peak of 79.553 yen

* Euro well above 3-week lows vs dollar on hopes for Greek deal

* Greek deal may give euro short-term boost (Adds comment, updates prices)

By Luciana Lopez

NEW YORK, Feb 17 The euro rose against the dollar and the yen on Friday on hopes Greece was nearing a deal to secure a new rescue package, while the yen limped following monetary easing by the Bank of Japan this week.

Greece set out extra austerity measures on Thursday and European leaders including German Chancellor Angela Merkel are optimistic about clinching a 130-billion-euro bailout deal at a meeting of finance ministers from the 17-nation euro zone on Monday.

U.S. investors were buying the euro zone common currency ahead of a three-day weekend. U.S. financial markets will be closed on Monday for Presidents Day.

"Traders don't want to get caught short the euro heading into the long weekend in the event we get some kind of debt agreement in Greece," said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington. "Data will continue to take a back seat to the headlines."

Greece, which has a 14.5 billion euro bond redemption payment due on March 20, needs a rescue to stave off a disorderly default.

Analysts expected the euro could gain further early next week against both the dollar and the yen once euro zone officials give their seal of approval to a Greek bailout.

"If on Monday officials find a solution to the Greek issue the euro could react positively and go up towards $1.33, though not beyond $1.34," said Asmara Jamaleh, currency strategist at Intesa Sanpaolo in Milan.

"But this doesn't mean the euro is going to rise higher in the following months. The euro faces macroeconomic problems in the euro area and a Greek solution won't mean the euro starts an upward trend."

The euro traded as high as 104.65 yen, its highest since early December, according to Reuters data.

The euro traded as high as $1.3198 against the dollar , more recently changing hands at $1.3184. It traded back above its 14-day simple moving average after having closed below that level for the past three sessions.

"The Europeans have more political will this time around to get a deal done and hopefully this means everyone will not be subject to another disappointment," said Kathy Lien, director of research at GFT Forex in Jersey City, in New Jersey.

The yen continued to weaken after the Bank of Japan surprised markets this week by boosting its asset-buying scheme by $130 billion.

The dollar rose 0.57 percent to 79.30 yen, according to Reuters data, and hit its highest level since Oct. 31 when Japan sold a record 8.07 trillion yen in currency intervention after the dollar hit a post-World War Two record low of 75.311 yen.

This left it in sight of the post-intervention high on Oct. 31 at 79.553 on EBS, though traders reported offers at 79.30/50.

"A move above 80-82 yen is probably in sight and then we would look at reducing our short yen positions slightly," said Dagmar Dvorak, investment manager at Barings Investment Management in London, which has total assets under management of around $47.5 billion.

"If risk aversion, however, increases and the market starts to test the Bank of Japan's resolve again by pushing the yen towards more expensive levels this would offer an opportunity to add to our short positions."

Barings held a short yen position for most of last year, which they built more aggressively in September.

Upbeat U.S. jobs and factory activity data on Thursday continued to support the dollar against the Japanese currency, with U.S. inflation data in line with expectations on Friday.

But with the Federal Reserve committed to keeping interest rates low, dollar gains based on higher U.S. yields were seen as unlikely.

The Consumer Price Index "doesn't prevent another round of quantitative easing to stimulate the economy and should keep rates low for some time," said Brian Kim, currency strategist with the Royal Bank Of Scotland in Stamford, Connecticut.

The dollar breached its 200-day moving average this week and its next major resistance is seen around the 79.73 to 80.94 yen area, a range formed by the cloud on the weekly Ichimoku chart, a popular technical analysis tool. (Additional reporting by Jessica Mortimer in London; Editing by James Dalgleish)