* Dollar/yen nears post-intervention peak of 79.553 yen
* Euro well above 3-week lows vs dollar on hopes for Greek
deal
* Greek deal may give euro short-term boost
(Adds comment, updates prices)
By Luciana Lopez
NEW YORK, Feb 17 The euro rose against the
dollar and the yen on Friday on hopes Greece was
nearing a deal to secure a new rescue package, while the yen
limped following monetary easing by the Bank of Japan this week.
Greece set out extra austerity measures on
Thursday and European leaders including German Chancellor
Angela Merkel are optimistic about clinching a 130-billion-euro
bailout deal at a meeting of finance ministers from the
17-nation euro zone on Monday.
U.S. investors were buying the euro zone common currency
ahead of a three-day weekend. U.S. financial markets will be
closed on Monday for Presidents Day.
"Traders don't want to get caught short the euro heading
into the long weekend in the event we get some kind of debt
agreement in Greece," said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at
Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington. "Data will continue
to take a back seat to the headlines."
Greece, which has a 14.5 billion euro bond redemption
payment due on March 20, needs a rescue to stave off a
disorderly default.
Analysts expected the euro could gain further early next
week against both the dollar and the yen once euro zone
officials give their seal of approval to a Greek bailout.
"If on Monday officials find a solution to the Greek issue
the euro could react positively and go up towards $1.33, though
not beyond $1.34," said Asmara Jamaleh, currency strategist at
Intesa Sanpaolo in Milan.
"But this doesn't mean the euro is going to rise higher in
the following months. The euro faces macroeconomic problems in
the euro area and a Greek solution won't mean the euro starts an
upward trend."
The euro traded as high as 104.65 yen, its highest
since early December, according to Reuters data.
The euro traded as high as $1.3198 against the dollar
, more recently changing hands at $1.3184. It traded back
above its 14-day simple moving average after having closed below
that level for the past three sessions.
"The Europeans have more political will this time around to
get a deal done and hopefully this means everyone will not be
subject to another disappointment," said Kathy Lien, director of
research at GFT Forex in Jersey City, in New Jersey.
The yen continued to weaken after the Bank of Japan
surprised markets this week by boosting its asset-buying scheme
by $130 billion.
The dollar rose 0.57 percent to 79.30 yen,
according to Reuters data, and hit its highest level since Oct.
31 when Japan sold a record 8.07 trillion yen in currency
intervention after the dollar hit a post-World War Two record
low of 75.311 yen.
This left it in sight of the post-intervention high on Oct.
31 at 79.553 on EBS, though traders reported offers at 79.30/50.
"A move above 80-82 yen is probably in sight and then we
would look at reducing our short yen positions slightly," said
Dagmar Dvorak, investment manager at Barings Investment
Management in London, which has total assets under management of
around $47.5 billion.
"If risk aversion, however, increases and the market starts
to test the Bank of Japan's resolve again by pushing the yen
towards more expensive levels this would offer an opportunity to
add to our short positions."
Barings held a short yen position for most of last year,
which they built more aggressively in September.
Upbeat U.S. jobs and factory activity data on Thursday
continued to support the dollar against the Japanese currency,
with U.S. inflation data in line with expectations on Friday.
But with the Federal Reserve committed to keeping interest
rates low, dollar gains based on higher U.S. yields were seen as
unlikely.
The Consumer Price Index "doesn't prevent another round of
quantitative easing to stimulate the economy and should keep
rates low for some time," said Brian Kim, currency strategist
with the Royal Bank Of Scotland in Stamford, Connecticut.
The dollar breached its 200-day moving average this week and
its next major resistance is seen around the 79.73 to 80.94 yen
area, a range formed by the cloud on the weekly Ichimoku chart,
a popular technical analysis tool.
(Additional reporting by Jessica Mortimer in London; Editing by
James Dalgleish)