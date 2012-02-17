* Euro rises on hopes for Greek deal, gains could be limited

* Dollar/yen nears post-intervention peak of 79.553 yen (Adds comment, updates prices)

By Luciana Lopez

NEW YORK, Feb 17 The euro climbed against the dollar and the yen on Friday on hopes for a rescue package for Greece, but gains were capped before a key meeting on Monday that could nail down an agreement.

Greece edged closer to winning the 130 billion euro rescue as officials said Germany was optimistic a deal could be struck despite misgivings that Athens would stick to commitments.

Euro zone finance ministers were due to vote on the package on Monday, which is a market holiday in the United States. Still, some foreign exchange traders said they would be at their desks.

Traders said uncertainty could keep the euro rangebound until a rescue is finalized.

"For us we're probably going to go home pretty flat," said John Doyle, a currency strategist with Tempus Consulting in Washington, D.C. "We're still very hesitant until a deal is done."

Greece, which has a 14.5 billion euro bond redemption payment due on March 20, needs a rescue to stave off a disorderly default.

Analysts expected the euro could gain further early next week against both the dollar and the yen once euro zone officials give their seal of approval to a Greek bailout.

"If on Monday officials find a solution to the Greek issue, the euro could react positively and go up towards $1.33, though not beyond $1.34," said Asmara Jamaleh, currency strategist at Intesa Sanpaolo in Milan.

"But this doesn't mean the euro is going to rise higher in the following months. The euro faces macroeconomic problems in the euro area and a Greek solution won't mean the euro starts an upward trend."

The euro rose against the dollar but trimmed early gains to trade near flat as the New York session wore on. The single currency edged up 0.11 percent to $1.3153, off the day's high of $1.3198.

Against the yen, the euro rose 0.67 percent to 104.31 yen, down from an earlier high of 104.66 yen.

The Japanese currency weakened against the dollar, as well, still pressured by the Bank of Japan surprise decision this week to boost its asset-buying scheme by $130 billion.

The dollar rose 0.6 percent to 79.32 yen, according to Reuters data, and hit its highest level since Oct. 31, when Japan sold a record 8.07 trillion yen in currency intervention after the dollar hit a post-World War Two record low of 75.311 yen.

This left it in sight of the post-intervention high on Oct. 31 at 79.553 on EBS, though traders reported offers at 79.30/50.

"A move above 80-82 yen is probably in sight and then we would look at reducing our short yen positions slightly," said Dagmar Dvorak, investment manager at Barings Investment Management in London, which has total assets under management of around $47.5 billion.

"If risk aversion, however, increases and the market starts to test the Bank of Japan's resolve again by pushing the yen towards more expensive levels this would offer an opportunity to add to our short positions."

Barings held a short yen position for most of last year, which they built more aggressively in September.

Upbeat U.S. jobs and factory activity data on Thursday continued to support the dollar against the Japanese currency, with U.S. inflation data in line with expectations on Friday.

But with the Federal Reserve committed to keeping interest rates low, dollar gains based on higher U.S. yields were seen as unlikely.

The Consumer Price Index "doesn't prevent another round of quantitative easing to stimulate the economy and should keep rates low for some time," said Brian Kim, currency strategist with the Royal Bank Of Scotland in Stamford, Connecticut.

The dollar breached its 200-day moving average this week and its next major resistance is seen around the 79.73 to 80.94 yen area, a range formed by the cloud on the weekly Ichimoku chart, a popular technical analysis tool. (Additional reporting by Jessica Mortimer in London; Editing by Kenneth Barry)