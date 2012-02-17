* Euro rises on hopes for Greek deal, gains limited
* Dollar/yen at post-intervention peak
(Adds comment, updates prices, adds details)
NEW YORK, Feb 17 The euro gained against
the dollar and the yen on Friday on hopes for a
rescue package for Greece but gains were capped before a key
meeting on Monday with investors hesitant to make big
bets before a U.S. holiday weekend.
Greece edged closer to winning the 130 billion euro rescue
as officials said Germany was optimistic a deal could be struck
despite misgivings that Athens would stick to commitments.
Euro zone finance ministers were due to vote on the package
on Monday, the Presidents Day market holiday in the United
States even though, given the stakes, some U.S. traders are
expected to be at their desks.
Traders said uncertainty could keep the euro rangebound
until a rescue is finalized.
"We're probably going to go home pretty flat," said John
Doyle, a currency strategist with Tempus Consulting in
Washington, D.C. "We're still very hesitant until a deal is
done."
The euro rose against the dollar but trimmed early
gains as the New York session wore on. The single currency edged
up 0.1 percent to $1.3153, off the day's high of $1.3198. For
the week, the euro fell 0.4 percent against the dollar.
Against the yen, the euro rose 0.8 percent to
104.50 yen, down from an earlier peak of 104.66 yen, the highest
since Dec. 5. The euro also posted its best weekly gain against
the yen since Jan. 29, with a 2 percent gain.
Greece, which has a 14.5 billion euro bond redemption
payment due on March 20, needs a rescue to stave off a
disorderly default.
Analysts expect the euro could gain further early next week
against both the dollar and the yen once euro zone officials
give their seal of approval to a Greek bailout. Asmara Jamaleh,
currency strategist at Intesa Sanpaolo in Milan, said it could
go as high as $1.3300 though not beyond $1.3400.
But even if gains materialize in the short term they are not
expected to hold given that so many interests have to agree and
provide funding even as euro zone economic growth is
questionable in the near term.
"The long-term implications still point to a weaker
euro/dollar and any rally is just temporary relief before the
next major leg lower towards 1.2000," said Christopher Vecchio,
currency analyst at DailyFX in New York.
YEN WEAK
The Japanese currency also weakened against the dollar,
still pressured by the Bank of Japan surprise decision this week
to boost its asset-buying scheme by $130 billion.
The dollar rose 0.8 percent to 79.44 yen,
according to Reuters data, and hit its highest level since Oct.
31. That day Japan sold a record 8.07 trillion yen in currency
intervention after the dollar hit a post-World War Two record
low of 75.311 yen on electronic trading platform EBS.
Friday's gains left the dollar in sight of the
post-intervention high on Oct. 31 at 79.553 on EBS and 79.51 on
Reuters, though traders reported offers at 79.30/50.
"A move above 80-82 yen is probably in sight and then we
would look at reducing our short yen positions slightly," said
Dagmar Dvorak, investment manager at Barings Investment
Management in London, which has total assets under management of
around $47.5 billion.
"If risk aversion, however, increases and the market starts
to test the Bank of Japan's resolve again by pushing the yen
towards more expensive levels this would offer an opportunity to
add to our short positions."
Barings held a short yen position for most of last year,
which they built more aggressively in September.
The dollar gained 2.4 percent this week against the yen, its
best week since Nov. 6.
Upbeat U.S. jobs and factory activity data on
Thursday continued to support the dollar against the
Japanese currency, with U.S. inflation data in line with
expectations on Friday.
But with the Federal Reserve committed to keeping interest
rates low, long-term dollar gains based on higher U.S. yields
were seen as unlikely.
(Reporting By Nick Olivari and Luciana Lopez; Editing by James
Dalgleish)