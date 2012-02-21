(Updates prices, adds quotes, links and graphics, changes
byline and dateline; previous LONDON)
* Euro's surge fizzles out on doubts about implementation
* Resistance just above $1.33 seen capping gains
* Dollar/yen hovering near 6-1/2 mth highs
By Julie Haviv
NEW YORK, Feb 21 The euro turned lower on
Tuesday as an initial rally spurred by a bailout deal for Greece
disappeared, with investors opting to sell into the euro's
strength amid ongoing uncertainty about the country.
Euro zone finance ministers sealed a 130-billion-euro ($172
billion) bailout for Greece on Tuesday to avert a chaotic
default next month after forcing Athens to commit to unpopular
cuts and private bondholders to accept deeper losses.
The euro hit a session high of $1.3292 after the
successful talks overnight, but traders said such an agreement
had been widely flagged and the euro may struggle to rise above
resistance around $1.3307.
"While the Greece deal removed a temporary risk, the good
news was largely priced in ahead of the weekend, " said Camilla
Sutton, chief currency strategist at Scotia Capital in Toronto.
"The deal was pretty much expected and the real surprise
would have been if no deal was reached," she said. "There are
still many hurdles to jump before Greece becomes a non-issue for
markets and broader European problems should keep the euro
weighed to the downside over the near term."
Sutton said her first quarter forecast for the euro is $1.29
and year-end target is $1.25.
In early New York trade the euro was 0.2 percent lower at
$1.3218, partly pressured by selling by Middle Eastern
investors.
Investors were concerned about how Greece would implement
the harsh austerity measures demanded of it, while some also saw
longer-term risks to the euro following an expected second
injection of cheap funds by the European Central Bank next week.
"The news of the Greece deal was reassuring and welcome but
not enough to take the euro out of its recent range. The market
will remain sceptical about implementation and will focus on the
LTRO (long-term refinancing operation) next week," said Audrey
Childe-Freeman, EMEA head of currency strategy at JP Morgan
Private Bank.
Traders expected demand to sell the euro ahead of the
100-day moving average around $1.3307 would hamper further
gains. A break above there, however, may prompt renewed buying
that could see it rise above the recent two-month high of
$1.3322.
"If the euro breaks above the recent high of $1.3322 it
opens the way for a move towards $1.35 and the temptation then
will be to sell into the rally," Childe-Freeman said.
Near-term support for the euro was expected at the day's low
of $1.3184.
The euro may get a lift if euro zone provisional purchasing
managers' surveys on manufacturing and services activity on
Wednesday and Thursday's German Ifo sentiment survey show some
improvement.
YEN AT MULTI-MONTH LOWS
Approval of the Greek deal saw the euro hit a fresh
three-month high against the yen. It pulled back from that high
of 106.00 yen and in New York morning trade was up 0.1 percent
at 105.58 yen.
The yen hovered near multi-month lows against most other
major currencies as last week's surprise easing by the Bank of
Japan prompted speculators to step up selling of the yen.
The dollar was last up 0.1 percent at 79.72 yen, not
far from a 6 1/2-month high of 79.89 yen hit on Monday.
"Our end-year forecast of 80 yen has almost been hit
already," said Mansoor Mohi-uddin, strategist at UBS. "The risks
are now to the upside to this forecast with dollar/yen likely to
trade in a 75-85 range in future compared to 75-80 previously."
Meanwhile, growing scepticism about the Greek deal hurt
higher risk currencies, with the growth-linked Australian dollar
down 0.7 percent at $1.0680.
It extended losses after minutes from the Reserve Bank of
Australia's Feb. 7 meeting were initially perceived as dovish,
with board members reiterating that a benign inflation outlook
meant it could cut rates if necessary.
(Additional reporting by Jessica Mortimer)