* Upbeat German Ifo eases worries about euro zone economy
* Euro hits 2-1/2-month high vs dollar, 3-1/2-month high vs
yen
* Euro off highs after downbeat EU commission forecast
* Dollar/Swiss falls, nudges euro/Swiss closer to SNB floor
By Julie Haviv
NEW YORK, Feb 23 The euro leaped to its
highest level against the dollar in 10 weeks and to its
strongest since November versus the yen on Thursday as
better-than-expected German data offset a dour economic forecast
from the European Commission.
The single currency retreated from highs after the EU's
executive said the euro zone economy is heading into its second
recession in just three years and the wider European Union will
stagnate, warning that the currency area has yet to break its
vicious cycle of debt.
Optimistic news about Germany, however, ultimately had
investors favoring the euro.
"We're clearly in a bit of a risk-on mode following the
strong German data and that should remain the main driver of
activity," said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at
Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington.
German business sentiment rose for a fourth month running in
February, raising hopes that Europe's largest economy is
improving and will avoid recession despite the problems facing
indebted euro zone countries.
In early New York trade the euro was up 0.4 percent
at $1.3292. That was off an overnight session high of $1.3342,
which was its strongest since mid-December, when it broke above
resistance at the 100-day moving average around $1.3305 and the
Feb. 9 high of $1.3322.
Concerns about the potential risks in implementing Greece's
latest bailout deal amid the region's debt crisis is expected
to limit gains for the euro, with some seeing the currency
struggling to hold gains above $1.33.
Traders cited talk of Middle East accounts selling dollars,
while the euro was buoyed also by investors cutting bearish bets
against a number of currencies. Sterling in particular was hit
by concerns about further UK monetary easing.
Against the yen, the single currency rose to
106.86 yen, its strongest since mid-November as the
Japanese currency remained under pressure after recent monetary
easing there. It was last at 106.72 yen, up 0.4 percent on the
day.
"The euro will probably reverse this uptrend because the PSI
deal on Greece still has to be done and we are edging closer to
the March 20 deadline (when Greek bond redemptions are due) so
there are many things that could wobble," said Ankita Dudani,
currency strategist at RBS.
She added it would be tricky for the euro to break firmly
out of its $1.30-$1.33 range. Morgan Stanley analysts also said
in a note to clients that they continue to advise selling
euro/dollar on rebounds.
Focus will soon turn to the European Central Bank's second
long-term refinancing operation, due next week. Although a high
take-up could give the euro and other riskier assets a
short-term boost, in the longer-term there are worries that such
ECB measures amount to quantitative easing and will weigh on the
single currency.
The ECB is expected to lend nearly 500 billion euros to
banks, although some forecasts go as high as 1 trillion euros.
The euro also rose to a 10-week high versus sterling
after Bank of England minutes on Wednesday raised
the possibility of more quantitative easing later in the year.
DOLLAR FALLS VS SWISS FRANC, YEN
The dollar fell to a 3-1/2 month low versus the Swiss franc
of 0.9035 francs, with traders saying stop-loss sell
orders were triggered on breaks below 0.9066 and 0.9050 francs.
This also caused the euro to dip against the franc to 1.2041
francs after breaking through a reported options
barrier at 1.2050 francs. The pair edged nearer to the 1.20
franc floor the Swiss National Bank has pledged to defend.
The dollar rose 0.1 percent against the yen to 80.28,
off a seven-month high of 80.406 yen hit on Wednesday as
Japanese exporters and short-term players took profit above 80
yen and ahead of a barrier reported at 80.50 yen.
While part of the reason for the yen's recent weakness is
the Bank of Japan's surprise easing of monetary policy last
week, there is now growing momentum as key support levels give
way, spurring more selling.
