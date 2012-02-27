* Yen gains but gains seen capped at 81 and 82 yen
* Euro/dollar dips, off a 2-1/2 month high hit on Friday
NEW YORK Feb 27 The Japanese yen
recovered from a nine-month low against the dollar on
Monday as investors decided the greenback's near 6 percent
advance against the Japanese currency this month was too far,
too fast.
Although most analysts expect dollar/yen to rise further in
the long term, some believe the dollar may have limited scope to
gain much above 82 yen short term, given the possibility of more
monetary easing by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
The dollar's rise against the yen has tracked a widening
spread between short-term U.S. and Japanese yields after
unexpected monetary easing in Japan earlier this month, coupled
with data showing signs of an improving U.S. economy.
The euro eased against the dollar but stayed near recent
highs before an expected liquidity injection by the European
Central Bank.
"Some retracement is expected, given that dollar/yen has
rallied nearly 6.0 percent in the month of February, driven by a
combination of factors that include central bank policy and
weakened economic data," said Eric Theoret, currency strategist
at Scotiabank in Toronto.
The dollar rose as high as 81.61 yen in early global
trade, according to Reuters data, before surrendering gains. It
was last down 0.5 percent at 80.51 but that still leaves the
dollar with a 5.7 percent gain for the month against the yen.
An options barrier is reported at 82.00 yen, though analysts
said short-term resistance is now at 81.00 yen, given it has
broken through that level for two straight days but so far has
failed to hold it at the close.
Still, Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its dollar/yen
forecasts to 90 yen by the end of September and 92 yen by
year-end on the expectation that Japan's terms of trade will
deteriorate in the coming months.
But many are sceptical the recent move marks the start of a
long-term uptrend in dollar/yen.
"For dollar/yen to trade higher you need to see interest
rates in the U.S. and other countries outside of Japan move
higher. This would be the trigger for long-term weakness, but it
is not the case yet," said Richard Falkenhall, currency
strategist at SEB in Stockholm.
Later this week, U.S. Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke may hint at
the possibility of another round of bond-buying when he speaks
in Congressional testimonies.
The euro climbed to 109.89 yen, according to
Reuters data, the highest since Oct. 31, before sliding off
highs to trade at 107.84, down 1 percent.
ECB CHEAP FUNDING
The euro was down 0.5 percent at $1.3392. The euro
may be influenced by a reported options expiry on Monday at
$1.3400.
The euro stayed not far from a 2-1/2 month high of $1.3486
set on Friday, with more gains possible before the ECB's second
offering of unlimited 3-year loans to banks in a longer term
refinancing operation (LTRO) on Wednesday.
"At least for now, a large ECB LTRO (funding operation)
could be positive for the euro as the market will focus on the
positives and it will increase risk appetite," SEB's Falkenhall
said.
A Reuters poll of economists showed banks will take 492
billion euros, close to the 489 billion borrowed in the first
deal just before Christmas.
Gavin Friend, currency strategist at nabCapital, expects the
euro to rise toward $1.37/$1.38 over the next couple of weeks
due to the LTRO auction, optimism that the Greek debt problems
will be stabilized and better global economic data.
However, the euro may struggle longer term as concerns grow
that the ECB's cheap funds are a form of quantitative easing.
Hurdles also remain after finance ministers agreed to a second
bailout for Greece earlier this month.
Leading G20 economies told Europe over the weekend it must
put up extra money to fight its debt crisis, piling pressure on
Germany to drop its opposition to a bigger European bailout
fund.
Scotia Capital has changed its year-end euro/dollar forecast
of $1.25.
The Australian dollar was down 0.1 percent at
$1.0683. Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard convincingly
won a leadership vote against rival Kevin Rudd on Monday, just
as opinion polls showed her unpopular minority government
clawing back voter support despite the bitter fight to head the
party..
(Reporting By Nick Olivari; editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)