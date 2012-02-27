* Yen higher, though investors see dollar moving higher
* Euro/dollar slips, off a 2-1/2 month high on Friday
NEW YORK Feb 27 The Japanese yen
recovered from a nine-month low against the dollar on
Monday as investors decided the greenback's 5.5 percent advance
against the Japanese currency this month was too far, too fast.
Although most analysts expected dollar/yen to rise further
in the long term, some believe the dollar may have limited scope
to gain much above 82 yen short term, given the possibility of
more monetary easing by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
The dollar's rise against the yen has tracked a widening
spread between short-term U.S. and Japanese yields after
unexpected monetary easing in Japan earlier this month, coupled
with data showing signs of an improving U.S. economy.
The euro eased against the dollar but stayed near recent
highs before an expected liquidity injection by the European
Central Bank (ECB).
"Some retracement is expected, given that dollar/yen has
rallied nearly 6.0 percent in the month of February, driven by a
combination of factors that include central bank policy and
weakened economic data," said Eric Theoret, currency strategist
at Scotiabank in Toronto.
The dollar rose as high as 81.61 yen in early global
trade, according to Reuters data, before surrendering gains. It
was last down 0.7 percent at 80.42, but still left the dollar
with a 5.5 percent gain for the month against the yen. It is the
biggest monthly advance since December 2009 at current prices.
An options barrier is reported at 82.00 yen, though analysts
said short-term resistance is now at 81.00 yen, given that it
has broken through the level for two straight days but has
failed to hold it at the close.
Still, Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its dollar/yen
forecasts to 90 yen by the end of September and 92 yen by
year-end on expectations that Japan's terms of trade will
deteriorate in the coming months.
But many are skeptical the recent move marks the start of a
long-term uptrend in dollar/yen.
"For dollar/yen to trade higher you need to see interest
rates in the U.S. and other countries outside of Japan move
higher. This would be the trigger for long-term weakness, but it
is not the case yet," said Richard Falkenhall, currency
strategist at SEB in Stockholm.
Later this week, U.S. Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke may hint at
the possibility of another round of bond-buying when he
testifies before Congress.
With a surge in oil prices, investors were concerned about
further asset purchases by the Fed and what higher crude costs
would mean for the economic recovery and risk appetite.
"According to a previous report conducted by the Federal
Reserve, a $10 rise in oil prices can cut economic growth by 0.2
to 0.3 percentage points," said Kathy Lien, director of FX
research at GFT in Jersey City. "If the rise in oil prices is
sustained, oil could become as big of a threat to global growth
as the European sovereign debt crisis."
The euro climbed to 109.89 yen, according to
Reuters data, the highest since Oct. 31, before sliding off
highs to trade at 107.87, down 1 percent.
ECB CHEAP FUNDING
The euro was down 0.3 percent at $1.3412.
The euro has not strayed far from the 2-1/2 month high of
$1.3486 set on Friday, with more gains possible before the ECB's
second offering of unlimited 3-year loans to banks in a
longer-term refinancing operation (LTRO) on Wednesday.
"At least for now, a large ECB LTRO could be positive for
the euro as the market will focus on the positives and it will
increase risk appetite," SEB's Falkenhall said.
A Reuters poll of economists showed banks will borrow 492
billion euros, close to the 489 billion borrowed in the first
deal, just before Christmas.
But the euro may struggle longer term as concerns grow that
the ECB's cheap funds are a form of quantitative easing. Hurdles
also remained after finance ministers agreed to a second bailout
for Greece earlier this month.
Germany's parliament approved a second bailout despite the
country's growing unease over debt-ridden Greece's ability to
push ahead with painful austerity measures and remain in the
euro zone..
Euro zone finance ministers will meet to discuss Greece and
its private sector debt restructuring in Brussels on Thursday,
the president of the Eurogroup, Jean-Claude Juncker, said.
.
