* Yen drops but investors see dollar moving higher
* Euro/dollar slips, off a 2-1/2 month high on Friday
(Updates prices, adds quotes, links and graphics; changes
byline)
By Julie Haviv
NEW YORK, Feb 27 The yen bounced from
multi-month lows against the dollar and euro on
Monday as investors deemed the currency's recent sharp and
swift selloff overdone.
The yen had been on a steady downward trajectory ever since
the Bank of Japan eased monetary policy earlier this month.
Japan's trade deficit, interest rate differentials, an improving
U.S. economy and higher oil prices have also weighed on the yen.
"The yen, which has suffered massive losses since the Feb. 2
low, went back on the offensive today, pressuring the pair
lower," said Michael Boutros, currency strategist at DailyFX in
New York.
"While the pair is likely to remain under pressure in
intra-day trade, we continue to favor the long side with
pullbacks offering ideal entries off our support targets," he
said. "Look for the pair to continue its ascent later in the
week with our medium-term outlook on the pair weighted to the
topside."
The dollar rose to a nine-month high of 81.61 yen in
early global trade, according to Reuters data, before
surrendering gains. It was last down 0.8 percent at 80.36, but
still held a more than 5.5 percent gain for the month against
the yen. It was the biggest monthly advance since December 2009.
The euro climbed to 109.89 yen,
according to Reuters data, the highest since Oct. 31 ,
before sliding off the highs to trade at 107.68, down 1.2
percent.
"Some retracement is expected, given that
dollar/yen has rallied nearly 6.0 percent in the month of
February, driven by a combination of factors that include
central bank policy and weakened economic data," said Eric
Theoret, currency strategist at Scotia Capital in Toronto.
Still, Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its dollar/yen
forecasts to 90 yen by the end of September and 92 yen by
year-end on expectations Japan's trade terms will deteriorate in
the coming months.
But many are skeptical the recent move marks the start of a
long-term uptrend in dollar/yen.
"For dollar/yen to trade higher you need to see interest
rates in the U.S. and other countries outside of Japan move
higher. This would be the trigger for long-term weakness, but it
is not the case yet," said Richard Falkenhall, currency
strategist at SEB in Stockholm.
Later this week, U.S. Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke may hint at
the possibility of another round of bond-buying when he
testifies before Congress.
ECB CHEAP FUNDING
The euro eased against the dollar but stayed near recent
highs before an expected liquidity injection by the European
Central Bank (ECB).
The central bank will offer its final 3-year tender at fixed
low rates to European banks looking to recapitalize amid ongoing
concerns of a "mild recession" in the 17-nation currency bloc.
The euro was last down 0.5 percent at $1.3388. While
that is below the 2-1/2 month high of $1.3486 set on Friday,
more gains are possible before the ECB's second offering of
unlimited 3-year loans to banks in a longer-term refinancing
operation (LTRO) on Wednesday.
"At least for now, a large ECB LTRO could be positive for
the euro as the market will focus on the positives and it will
increase risk appetite," SEB's Falkenhall said.
A Reuters poll of economists showed banks will borrow 492
billion euros, close to the 489 billion borrowed in the first
deal, just before Christmas.
But the euro may struggle longer term as concerns grow that
the ECB's cheap funds are a form of quantitative easing. Hurdles
also remained after finance ministers agreed to a second bailout
for Greece earlier this month.
Germany's parliament approved a second bailout despite the
country's growing unease over debt-ridden Greece's ability to
push ahead with painful austerity measures and remain in the
euro zone..
Euro zone finance ministers will meet to discuss Greece and
its private sector debt restructuring in Brussels on Thursday,
said Jean-Claude Junckerthe ,president of the Eurogroup.
.