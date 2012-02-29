* Analysts say Bernanke tone less dovish
* ECB lends out 530 bln euros in three-year lending
* U.S. GDP, PMI data paint brighter picture
(Adds comment, updates prices)
By Luciana Lopez
NEW YORK, Feb 29 The dollar rose against
the euro and yen on Wednesday after analysts said the U.S.
Federal Reserve chairman hinted the bank was in no rush to
expand its balance sheet on the same day data painted a brighter
picture of the U.S. economy.
The euro accelerated losses against the dollar to hit
a near one-week low and the greenback rose sharply against the
yen after the Fed's Ben Bernanke told a congressional
panel the country's unemployment rate had fallen faster than
expected.
Bernanke struck a less dovish tone than in the past,
analysts said, suggesting a third round of quantitative easing
was unlikely in the near future.
"It's all about the balance sheet," said Kathy Lien,
director of FX research at GFT in Jersey City. "They intend to
keep the U.S. balance sheet unchanged for the time being."
Bernanke's testimony "confirms the fact the Fed is in wait
and see mode," said Sean Incremona, an economist with 4Cast Ltd
in New York.
The euro fell to as low as $1.3343, more recently
trading down 0.83 percent to $1.3357. The greenback also firmed
against the yen, up 0.83 percent to 81.10 yen after
having risen as high as 81.22 yen.
Data through the New York morning reinforced the possibility
that the world's largest economy could be stronger than
expected.
The U.S. economy grew a bit faster than initially thought in
the fourth quarter, further calming fears of a sharp slowdown in
growth in early 2012. Other data on Wednesday showed continued
resilience in manufacturing, with the Institute for Supply
Management-Chicago's business barometer rising to a 10-month
high in February.
ECB LENDING, CONTRAST
In contrast, the European Central Bank loaned 530 billion
euros in cheap money on Wednesday, slightly more than analysts
had expected for the bank's second long term refinancing
operation.
"That does put the spotlight on the better growth
differentials on the left side of the Atlantic," said Joe
Manimbo a markets analyst with Western Union Business Solutions
in Washington, D.C.
That three-year lending eased some immediate fears around
the euro zone sovereign debt crisis, analysts said, but did not
address longer-term worries in the region.
"The euro could struggle to rally now that we're beyond the
LTRO," Manimbo said, citing lingering worries around the
region's debt crisis, such as Ireland's referendum on the
European Union's new fiscal treaty.
The ECB's lending helped riskier currencies earlier in the
day, lifting the Australian dollar to a 7-month high
against the U.S. dollar, the New Zealand dollar to a
6-month high and the Canadian dollar a five-month peak.
But those gains left the currencies vulnerable to
profit-taking in month-end rebalancing, traders said.
The Australian dollar turned negative against the U.S.
dollar as the session wore on, with the New Zealand and Canadian
currencies paring gains.
The euro was still up about 2.2 percent against the dollar
for the month, reflecting hopes the region's sovereign debt
crisis could be headed closer to resolution.
(Editing by Andrew Hay)