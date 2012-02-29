* Analysts say Bernanke's tone less dovish

* ECB lends out 530 bln euros in three-year lending

* U.S. GDP, PMI data paint brighter picture (Updates prices, adds quotes, changes byline)

By Julie Haviv

NEW YORK, Feb 29 The dollar leaped against the euro and yen on Wednesday as a confluence of factors, ranging from a European Central Bank cash infusion to diminished expectations of another asset-buying binge by the Federal Reserve, raised its appeal.

An array of positive U.S. data, which typically increases risk appetite, favored the greenback against the euro as it highlighted a growing disparity between the economies on both sides of the Atlantic.

The euro accelerated losses against the dollar to hit a near one-week low and the greenback rose sharply against the yen after Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke told a congressional panel the country's unemployment rate had fallen faster than expected.

Bernanke offered a tempered view of the U.S. economy and stopped short of signaling further Fed bond purchases, dashing the hopes of some traders in financial markets who were betting on more monetary stimulus.

The Fed's two asset-purchase programs, called quantitative easing, helped stimulate the economy, but hurt the dollar's value as it was tantamount to printing money.

Bernanke's testimony "confirms the fact the Fed is in wait-and-see mode," said Sean Incremona, an economist with 4Cast Ltd in New York.

The euro fell as low as $1.3332 and last traded down 0.9 percent at $1.3346. The greenback also rose against the yen, hitting a high of 81.22 before receding to 81.08, still up 0.8 percent for the day.

The euro has fared well in February, gaining more than 2 percent against the dollar. It has been a strong year so far as the single currency has risen 3.1 percent against the dollar and 8.6 percent against the yen.

So far this year, the dollar has gained 5.3 percent against the yen.

The U.S. economy grew a bit faster than initially thought in the fourth quarter, further calming fears of a sharp slowdown in growth in early 2012. Other data on Wednesday showed continued resilience in manufacturing, with the Institute for Supply Management-Chicago's business barometer rising to a 10-month high in February.

ECB ADDS LIQUIDITY

The European Central Bank loaned 530 billion euros in cheap money on Wednesday, slightly more than analysts had expected for the bank's second long-term refinancing operation.

But more than 800 banks applied for funding - up from 523 banks in its first auction in December. On the one hand, this may suggest that some of the stigma attached to the ECB's Longer Term Refinancing Operation (LTRO) may have dissipated. On the other hand, it could also mean more banks are in a vulnerable position, resulting in them requiring more funds.

While increased liquidity typically weakens a currency, the euro has not weakened substantially since the first LTRO, perhaps because it was a response to increased liquidity demand, according to Barclays Capital.

"The second 3-year LTRO is likely to be more of a liquidity supply shock and weaken the EUR," the bank said. "We recommend a short EUR position against an equal weighted basket of USD and NOK (Norwegian krona)."

That three-year lending eased some immediate fears around the euro zone's sovereign debt crisis, analysts said, but did not address longer-term worries in the region.

"That does put the spotlight on the better growth differentials on the left side of the Atlantic," said Joe Manimbo, a markets analyst with Western Union Business Solutions in Washington, D.C.

"The euro could struggle to rally now that we're beyond the LTRO," Manimbo said, citing lingering worries around the region's debt crisis, such as Ireland's referendum on the European Union's new fiscal treaty.

The ECB's lending helped riskier currencies earlier in the day, lifting the Australian dollar to a 7-month high against the U.S. dollar, while pushing the New Zealand dollar to a 6-month high and the Canadian dollar a five-month peak, both against the greenback.

But those gains left the currencies vulnerable to profit-taking in month-end rebalancing. They last traded flat.

(Additional reporting by Luciana Lopez; Editing by Jan Paschal)