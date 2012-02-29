NEW YORK Feb 29 The euro fell to a session low against the dollar on Wednesday in month-end positioning as a European Central Bank cash infusion and lowered expectations of another bond-buying binge from the Federal Reserve raised the greenback's appeal.

Strong U.S. economic data, which typically increases risk appetite, favored the greenback as it highlighted a growing disparity between the economies on both sides of the Atlantic.

The euro fell as low as $1.3323 and last traded down 1 percent at $1.3328, according to Reuters data. (Reporting by Julie Haviv)