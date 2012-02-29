BRIEF-Canacol Energy Ltd enters into $265 million senior secured term loan
* Canacol Energy Ltd enters into US $265 million senior secured term loan to replace existing credit agreement
NEW YORK Feb 29 The euro fell to a session low against the dollar on Wednesday in month-end positioning as a European Central Bank cash infusion and lowered expectations of another bond-buying binge from the Federal Reserve raised the greenback's appeal.
Strong U.S. economic data, which typically increases risk appetite, favored the greenback as it highlighted a growing disparity between the economies on both sides of the Atlantic.
The euro fell as low as $1.3323 and last traded down 1 percent at $1.3328, according to Reuters data. (Reporting by Julie Haviv)
LONDON, Feb 16 The dollar headed for a second day of losses on Thursday, falling against the euro, yen and the basket of currencies that measures its broader strength, after hitting its highest in a month a day earlier.
Feb 16 Snap Inc, owner of the popular messaging app Snapchat, is seeking a valuation of between $16.20 billion and $18.52 billion in its highly awaited initial public offering.