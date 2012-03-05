* Greek debt swap uncertainty, soft euro zone PMI weigh on
By Julie Haviv
NEW YORK, March 5
The euro rebounded from a two-week low against the dollar
on Monday, but remained susceptible to selling on
worries over Greece's progress on completing a debt
restructuring deal.
Fresh economic data raised expectations of a recession in
Europe and highlighted a growing gap with the U.S. economy, but
euro losses were checked by profit-taking in the dollar.
Growth-linked currencies were hit after Asian powerhouse
China lowered its growth target, while euro zone surveys of
purchasing managers fell from initial estimates.
The euro has fallen to $1.3158, its lowest since February
17, before recovering to trade at $1.3228, up 0.3
percent for the day. Bids for the euro were cited at $1.3150/55
and stops below $1.3130 with many nervous about Greece's bond
swap and uncertainty about the level of private participation.
The euro will likely remain below recent peaks of $1.3486.
"European data this morning was negative for the euro, but
a lot of investors are quite short the euro, so we are starting
to see some capitulation and selling on those positions," said
Charles St-Arnaud, fx strategist at Nomura Securities in New
York.
"I would not read too much into the euro's bounce as there
are plenty of headwinds this week," he said.
"Volatility will pick up later in the week and people will
decide on positions following all the events."
This week features 10 global central bank meetings, which
include the European Central Bank and Bank of England. In the
U.S., Friday's non-farm payrolls report is a key monthly driver
of risk appetite.
Nervousness over whether Greece will complete a bond
exchange with private creditors by March 8, to secure a 130
billion euro ($172 billion) bailout deal and avoid a messy debt
default, should keep the euro under pressure this week.
China's Premier Wen Jiabao, speaking at the country's annual
parliamentary session, cut the nation's growth target to 7.5
percent for 2012 to give the giant economy room to slow down.
The Australian and New Zealand dollars
were last trading 0.5 percent and 0.8 percent lower against the
dollar, respectively.
The positive impact of the European Central
Bank's huge injection of three-year money last week (LTRO) has
also waned, giving investors more reasons to go short on the
euro.
"The sugar rush from the ECB's LTRO has faded and the PMI
surveys underline the structural problems the euro zone faces,"
said Jeremy Stretch, head of currency strategy at CIBC World
Markets, who added he would look to short the euro against the
dollar and the yen.
General elections in Greece and France in the next few
months as well as the risk of a recession and prospects of
further rate cuts by the European Central Bank are also
combining to keep investors wary of the euro.
"Having topped up at around $1.35, the euro is likely to
drift lower with the new range likely to be at $1.25-1.30," said
Steve Barrow, head of G10 currency research at Standard Bank.
YEN SELL-OFF STALLS
The dollar slipped away from a nine-month high against the
yen having risen more than 7 percent in about a month.
Latest positioning data from the Commodity Futures Trading
Commission showed that the sharp yen sell-off coincided with a
reversal in speculative positioning that has flipped to net
short positions.
Analysts said with speculators now positioned for a weaker
yen, more losses were likely to be small, especially given U.S.
interest rates would not rise in a hurry. Dollar/yen has a tight
relationship with the two-year spreads between the U.S.
Treasuries and Japanese government bond yields.
The dollar fell 0.4 percent versus the yen to 81.44 yen
, retreating from a high of 81.873 yen on Friday.
The next major hurdle for the dollar is seen at the 100-week
moving average around 82.10 yen.
