* Euro slips to 2-1/2 week low before Greece bond swap
deadline
* China growth forecast and euro zone data weigh on risk
sentiment
* Higher risk, and growth-linked currencies tumble
* Yen, dollar rise as investors seek safe havens
By Julie Haviv
NEW YORK, March 6 The euro slumped to its
lowest level against the dollar in two-and-a-half weeks on
Tuesday as global economic growth concerns and fears about
Greece's bailout led investors to shun higher risk and
growth-linked currencies.
Risk aversion marked trading with the Australian and New
Zealand dollars both tumbling to their lowest levels in over a
month a day after China, the world's second-largest economy,
announced its lowest annual growth target in eight years.
Uncertainty about Greece's ability to complete a major debt
restructuring deal with private sector creditors before Thursday
also knocked the euro down. Details about their involvement will
not emerge until the end of the week, with the Greek bond swap
window closing on Thursday.
"With the ECB's LTRO in the rear view mirror, the market
has shifted focus to the outlook for economic growth in China
and the U.S. in addition the uncertainty surrounding the Greece
debt exchange offer," said Andrew Cox, G10 strategist at CitiFX,
a division of Citigroup, in New York
China cut its growth forecast to 7.5 percent from 8
percent, well below the 10.7 percent average pace recorded over
the past decade.
The euro has mostly been on a downward trajectory against
the dollar ever since the European Central Bank completed its
Longer Term Refinancing Operation last Wednesday. While the LTRO
assuaged bank funding concerns, the offer of cheap loans was
deemed by some as tantamount to quantitaive easing.
The euro was last down 0.7 percent at $1.3124, having
dropped to around $1.3111, its weakest in 2-1/2 weeks after
triggering sell orders on the break of Monday's $1.3160 low.
Technical support was expected from the 55-day moving
average around $1.3071.
"Trading should remain choppy and the market should remain
in a consolidation mode, biased for weakness in broader asset
markets until the end of week," Cox said.
"The risk reward is for people who are long equities, long
Australian dollar and short yen to cut those positions," said
Nick Beecroft, senior markets consultant at Saxo Bank, adding
that equities were poised to fall after "an extraordinary run."
"The euro has been remarkably resilient, but I think we've
seen the top of the range for the next few weeks and there are
mines out there that could push it back below $1.30."
Concerns about a faltering euro zone economy also pushed
the euro down 1.4 percent against the yen at 106.24.
Revised GDP data confirmed the euro zone economy looked set
for recession after contracting in the fourth quarter of 2011.
This followed purchasing manager surveys on Monday which
highlighted a weak outlook for the region.
Greece and its creditors are in the final stages of talks
aimed at a deal to cancel more than 100 billion euros of its
private sector debts - a key part of a 130 billion euros
bailout, the second rescue Athens has required.
"Indications the bond swap will succeed are modest EUR
positive, while any clear evidence it will not will be
dramatically negative," BNP Paribas said in a note.
AUSSIE and KIWI TUMBLE
The Australian dollar hit a global session low
against the U.S. dollar at $1.0550, its lowest level since Jan.
30. It last traded at $1.0562, down 1 percent on the day,
according to Reuters data.
The New Zealand dollar hit a low of $0.8110, its
lowest since Jan. 25. It last traded at $0.8124, down 1 percent
on the day.
"We're in risk-off mode at the moment and it's starting to
gather momentum. Sentiment has turned toward China which has
unnerved people generally," said Gavin Friend, FX strategist at
National Australia Bank.
A Reserve Bank of Australia decision to keep rates on hold
but leave the door open for a cut should the economy weaken
materially also weighed on the Australian dollar, which
analysts said may have further to fall.
The low-yielding yen outperformed against the dollar, which
retreated after failing for a second time to break above a
nine-month high of 81.86 yen. It was last at 80.94 yen,
down 0.7 percent on the day.
The dollar has gained nearly 7 percent versus the yen since
late January, helped by a surprise Bank of Japan easing and a
record Japanese trade deficit.
(Additional reporting by Jessica Mortimer; Editing by Theodore
d'Afflisio)