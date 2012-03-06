(Updates prices; adds quotes, details)
* Euro slips to 2-1/2-week low before Greece bond swap
deadline
* Creditor group sees 1 trln euro Greek default risk
* China growth forecast, euro zone data weigh on risk
sentiment
* Australian, New Zealand currencies tumble vs US dollar
By Julie Haviv
NEW YORK, March 6 The euro dropped on
Tuesday to its lowest level against the U.S. dollar in
two-and-a-half weeks as global economic growth concerns and
fears about Greece's bailout led investors to shun risk.
Worries about slowing growth also weighed on commodity
currencies, with the Australian and New Zealand dollars dropping
to their lowest levels in over a month only a day after China,
the world's second-largest economy, announced its lowest annual
growth target in eight years.
Uncertainty about Greece's ability to complete a major debt
restructuring deal with private sector creditors also knocked
the euro down.
Greek private creditors have until 0200 GMT on Thursday to
say whether they will participate in a bond swap that is part of
a bailout and restructuring deal to help it manage its finances
and meet a debt repayment on March 20.
Underscoring the importance of Greece's debt swap was a
report from a main bondholders group that said a disorderly
Greek default would cause more than a trillion euros ($1.3
trillion) of damage to the euro zone and could leave Italy and
Spain dependent on outside help to stop contagion spreading.
"While European developments are probably the main influence
on market moves, a more cautious global economic outlook is also
playing a role after China cut its GDP growth target (Monday),"
said Vassili Serebriakov, a currency strategist at Wells Fargo
in New York.
"For commodity and emerging currencies which have seen
strong gains since the start of the year, this week's moves also
likely reflect profit-taking on long speculative positions," he
said.
Technical and momentum factors should become the main
drivers of market moves, with some scope for an extension of
U.S. dollar gains, he said.
The euro was last down 0.8 percent at $1.3108, having
dropped to around $1.3101, its weakest since Feb. 16, after
triggering sell orders on the break of Monday's $1.3160 low.
Technical support was expected from the 55-day moving
average around $1.3071.
The low-yielding yen, however, outperformed against the
dollar, which retreated after failing to break above a
nine-month high of 81.86 yen. It last traded at 80.64
yen, down 1.1 percent on the day, according to Reuters data.
GREECE EYED
If Greece misses the March 20 payment without a deal in
place, this would be seen as a disorderly default and could be
taken as a sign that politicians have lost control of the euro.
Investors might then target other weak euro zone countries.
The euro has mostly been on a downward trajectory against
the dollar ever since the European Central Bank completed its
Longer Term Refinancing Operation last Wednesday.
"With the ECB's LTRO in the rearview mirror, the market has
shifted focus to the outlook for economic growth in China and
the U.S. in addition the uncertainty surrounding the Greece debt
exchange offer," said Andrew Cox, G10 strategist at CitiFX, a
division of Citigroup, in New York
China cut its growth forecast to 7.5 percent from 8 percent,
well below the 10.7 percent average pace recorded over the past
decade.
While the LTRO assuaged bank funding concerns, the offer of
cheap loans was deemed by some as tantamount to quantitative
easing.
"Trading should remain choppy and the market should remain
in a consolidation mode, biased for weakness in broader asset
markets until the end of week," Cox said.
Concerns about a faltering euro zone economy also pushed
the euro down 1.8 percent against the yen at 105.86.
Revised GDP data confirmed the euro zone economy looked set
for recession after contracting in the fourth quarter of 2011.
This followed purchasing manager surveys on Monday which
highlighted a weak outlook for the region.
Greece and its creditors are in the final stages of talks
aimed at a deal to cancel more than 100 billion euros of its
private sector debts - a key part of a 130 billion euros
bailout, the second rescue Athens has required.
AUSSIE, KIWI TUMBLE
The Australian dollar hit a global session low
against the U.S. dollar at $1.0550, its lowest level since Jan.
30. It last traded at $1.0532, down 1.3 percent on the day,
according to Reuters data.
The New Zealand dollar hit a low of $0.8110, its
lowest since Jan. 25. It last traded at $0.8104, down 1.2
percent on the day.
A Reserve Bank of Australia decision to keep rates on hold
but leave the door open for a cut should the economy weaken
materially also weighed on the Australian dollar, which
analysts said may have further to fall.
(Additional reporting by Jessica Mortimer, Editing by Gary
Crosse)