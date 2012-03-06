(Updates prices; adds comment; adds second byline)

* Euro plunges before Greece bond swap deadline

* Creditor group sees 1 trln euro Greek default risk

* Australian, New Zealand currencies tumble vs US dollar

By Julie Haviv and Daniel Bases

NEW YORK, March 6 The euro dropped on Tuesday to its lowest level against the U.S. dollar in two-and-a-half weeks as global economic growth concerns and fears about Greece's bailout led investors to shun risk.

Worries about slowing growth also weighed on commodity currencies, with the Australian and New Zealand dollars dropping to their lowest levels in over a month after China, the world's second-largest economy, announced its lowest annual growth target in eight years.

Uncertainty about Greece's ability to complete a major debt restructuring deal with private sector creditors also knocked the euro down.

Greek private creditors have until 0200 GMT on Thursday to say whether they will participate in a bond swap that is part of a bailout and restructuring deal to help it manage its finances and meet a debt repayment on March 20.

Underscoring the importance of Greece's debt swap was a report from a main bondholders group that said a disorderly Greek default would cause more than a trillion euros ($1.3 trillion) of damage to the euro zone and could leave Italy and Spain dependent on outside help to stop contagion spreading.

"All the nervousness heading into the Greek PSI (private sector initiative) deal is weighing on all markets. Euro, commodities, stocks, emerging markets, you name it, except the yen," said Win Thin, currency strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman in New York.

"There's been no news that is going to pull us out of this funk until we get past this Greek deal. We are hopeful we can get through it with enough people accepting it, but we won't know until the last minute and it could overshadow Friday's jobs report," Thin said.

Technical and momentum factors should become the main drivers of market moves, with some scope for an extension of U.S. dollar gains, he said.

The euro traded down 0.79 percent at $1.3114, up from its session low of $1.3101, its weakest since Feb. 16, after triggering sell orders on the break of Monday's $1.3160 low.

Technical support was expected from the 55-day moving average around $1.3071.

The low-yielding yen, however, outperformed against the dollar, which retreated after failing to break above a nine-month high of 81.86 yen. The dollar dropped 0.84 percent to 80.76 yen in late New York trade on Tuesday.

GREECE EYED

If Greece misses the March 20 payment without a deal in place, this would be seen as a disorderly default and could be taken as a sign that politicians have lost control of the euro. Investors might then target other weak euro zone countries.

The euro has mostly been on a downward trajectory against the dollar ever since the European Central Bank completed its Longer Term Refinancing Operation last Wednesday.

"With the ECB's LTRO in the rearview mirror, the market has shifted focus to the outlook for economic growth in China and the U.S. in addition the uncertainty surrounding the Greece debt exchange offer," said Andrew Cox, G10 strategist at CitiFX, a division of Citigroup, in New York

China cut its growth forecast to 7.5 percent from 8 percent, well below the 10.7 percent average pace recorded over the past decade.

While the LTRO assuaged bank funding concerns, the offer of cheap loans was deemed by some as tantamount to quantitative easing.

"Trading should remain choppy and the market should remain in a consolidation mode, biased for weakness in broader asset markets until the end of week," Cox said.

Concerns about a faltering euro zone economy also pushed the euro down 1.73 percent against the yen at 105.88.

Revised GDP data confirmed the euro zone economy looked set for recession after contracting in the fourth quarter of 2011. This followed purchasing manager surveys on Monday which highlighted a weak outlook for the region.

Greece and its creditors are in the final stages of talks aimed at a deal to cancel more than 100 billion euros of its private sector debts - a key part of a 130 billion euros bailout, the second rescue Athens has required.

AUSSIE, KIWI TUMBLE

The Australian dollar hit a global session low against the U.S. dollar at $1.0550, its lowest level since Jan. 30. It traded at $1.0539, down 1.19 percent on the day.

The New Zealand dollar hit a low of $0.8096, its lowest since Jan. 25. It last traded at $0.8118, down 1.10 percent on the day.

A Reserve Bank of Australia decision to keep rates on hold but leave the door open for a cut should the economy weaken materially also weighed on the Australian dollar, which analysts said may have further to fall. (Additional reporting by Jessica Mortimer, Editing by Gary Crosse and Andrea Evans)