(Recasts, updates prices, adds quotes, detail)
* Report that Fed considering sterilized bond buy hits
dollar
* Investors anxious before Thursday Greek bond swap deadline
* U.S. private employers add 216,000 jobs in February
By Daniel Bases
NEW YORK, March 7 The dollar fell broadly
on Wednesday after a report cited U.S. Federal
Reserve officials saying they are considering a new bond-buying
program to support the fragile U.S. economic recovery, a move
that would undermine the currency's value.
The euro rebounded off a three-week low against the
greenback. But its gains were kept in check by the unresolved
Greek debt swap deal that still requires bond holders to agree
to terms locking in a nominal 53.5 percent loss on their
investment.
According to the Wall Street Journal, Fed officials are
considering buying bonds while simultaneously borrowing the
money it used to buy those bonds for short periods of time at
low interest rates in order to limit inflation pressures.
"That is something the market completely thought was an
impossibility, which is a third round of quantitative easing
before the end of the election cycle, even if it is in
sterilized form," said Boris Schlossberg, director of FX
research at GFT in Jersey City, New Jersey.
"It is very positive for equities, but negative for the
dollar," he said.
The dollar fell 0.18 against a basket of currencies.
The euro rose 0.27 percent to $1.3151, just off its high
for the day of $1.3164, according to Reuters data. Earlier,
speculators bought back the euro in a short-covering operation
that was extended by the report on the Fed.
Private creditors have until Thursday to decide whether they
will agree to swap their Greek government bonds for lower-value
securities, a deal that would shave nearly a third off Greece's
350-billion-euro debt load and avoid a messy default.
Greek officials said most bond holders were on board, but
investors played it safe and initially pushed the euro as low as
$1.3095, its worst showing since mid-February.
BNY Mellon currency strategist Michael Woolfolk said that
"even a successful outcome won't alleviate market concern,"
adding: "We still have to get past the general election next
month and a decision will have to be made about whether Greece
stays in the euro zone. That's still an open question."
Investors face the risk of the Greek deal falling apart
while also navigating a European Central Bank meeting on
Thursday and Friday's U.S. employment report.
"One reason the dollar has actually done well until today
was because the ECB has been continuously expanding its balance
sheet and the Fed has been containing its own. If there are no
more LTROs, that might boost the euro. If not, we could see the
euro tumble again," said Schlossberg, referring to the cheap
money lent by the ECB known as Long-term Refinancing Operations.
"It really depends on what (ECB Governor Mario) Draghi says
tomorrow," he added.
In other trading, the dollar rose 0.40 percent to 81.17 yen
, off a one-week low, but it fell 0.25 percent to 0.9165
Swiss francs and 0.32 percent against the Canadian dollar
to C$0.9977. Sterling rose 0.11 percent to $1.5736.
U.S. DATA LOOKING UP
Even if the Greek deal goes through, the euro might still
retreat to $1.30 by the end of March, said Carl Hammer, chief
currency strategist at SEB in Stockholm.
A week ago, the euro neared $1.35, its highest level this
year. However, doubts about the Greek bond swap and concern
about growth in Asia have prompted investors over the last week
to cut risky trades and take refuge in the U.S. dollar.
Recent U.S. economic data has also burnished the dollar's
appeal, including Wednesday's report showing private employers
hired 216,000 workers last month.
"I think it's something that should continue to support the
dollar as it contrasts a lot with the disappointment coming from
data overseas, whether from the euro zone or Asia," said Omer
Esiner, chief analyst at Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in
Washington, DC.
The dollar has gained about 1.4 percent against six major
currencies so far in March.
While the U.S. economy appears to be picking up steam,
momentum seems to be slowing in Asia. This week, China cut its
annual growth forecast to 7.5 percent, an eight-year low,
raising concern that the days of super-charged, double-digit
growth was ending.
That hurt currencies from countries such as Australia, one
of China's main sources of raw materials, and others whose
economies are dependent on strong Chinese growth.
The Australian dollar was up 0.35 percent at $1.0583
but remained well off its 2012 high of $1.0857 hit last
week.
"Global risk appetite and stretched speculative positioning
should keep Aussie a sell on rallies to a $1.06 handle," said
Sean Callow, currency strategist at Westpac. He expects the
Aussie to drop to $1.03-1.04 over the coming weeks.
(Additional reporting by Jessica Mortimer in London; Editing
by James Dalgleish and Dan Grebler)