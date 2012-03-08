(Updates prices, adds quotes, links, graphics, changes byline,
* ECB Draghi sees stabilization in economy
* Hopes of a smooth Greek debt swap helps euro
* But uncertainty over deal specifics remains before
deadline
* ECB on hold as expected, Fed eyes new bond-buying approach
By Julie Haviv
NEW YORK, March 8 The euro rose on
Thursday as optimism grew that Greece would complete a crucial
bond swap by a deadline later in the day, but comments made
by European Central Bank President Mario Draghi kept the gains
contained.
Draghi said he saw a positive impact from the bank's pumping
a trillion euros into the banking system. Also, ECB
staff forecast the economy could shrink by 0.5 percent this year
and at best grow by a meager 0.3 percent, a slight downgrade of
its previous estimate.
Draghi's comments were viewed by some as downplaying another
cheap money operation and that February's injection for the euro
zone economy would not be repeated any time soon.
"On balance, his comments seem to downplay the risks
stemming from the bloc's debt crisis and to largely overlook
what many market participants see as a looming recession in
Europe," said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at Commonwealth
Foreign Exchange in Washington.
"His comments also seem to imply a lower risk of additional
ECB policy easing in the months ahead, a scenario that could add
to its near-term support."
Nevertheless, the primary driver of the euro was optimism
about Greece's debt swap deal.
The euro last traded at $1.3234, up 0.7 percent on the day.
Stop-loss buy orders were triggered on the break of $1.3200 and
$1.3250, traders said.
A Greek official said the pace of responses to the bond
offer was good, and the percentage of bondholders accepting a
deal was high, easing concerns about a chaotic default.
"By Greece avoiding a disorderly default it will remove a
key risk hanging over the markets over the next few weeks,"
said Dan Dorrow, director of research at Faros Trading in
Stamford, Connecticut.
"There are really no other immediate risks on the horizon
and no real trigger points, so this removes the last big
hurdle."
Stops are located at $1.3266 and is a key level of
resistance.
Barclays Capital fx strategist Raghav Subbarao said
indications were that private sector participation in the deal
would not be enough to avert a credit event that might trigger
Greek credit default insurance payments.
"The net exposure for CDS may be manageable, but this will
weigh on the euro in the short term," he said, expecting it to
maintain a downward trend and drop to $1.26 in the next six
months.
YEN UNDER PRESSURE
The euro rallied versus the yen and last traded at 107.70
, up 1 percent, as gains in equity markets encouraged
selling of the low-yielding Japanese currency.
The dollar strengthened 0.4 percent to 81.38 yen. The
yen was also knocked after Japanese current account deficit data
showed the first current account deficit for the country in
three years. Traders reported offers at around a recent 9-month
dollar high of 81.87.
The currency is stuck in the band of 81.87-80.50, formed by
this year's high and the 23.6 percent retracement of its
February rise.
A solid U.S. payrolls report for February, due Friday, could
buoy risk appetite and lift the euro.
(Additional reporting by Neal Armstrong; editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe)