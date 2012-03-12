* Dollar in favour, jobs data reduces risk of Fed action
* Euro falls to lowest in nearly a month vs dollar
* Dollar index hits highest since Jan. 25
(Updates prices, adds details, changes dateline, previous
LONDON)
NEW YORK, March 12 The dollar remained
near its highest level in nearly a month against the euro
on Monday as investors continued to trade on the
euphoria of a recovering U.S. labor market that was seen as
making it less likely the Federal Reserve would supply further
monetary stimulus.
Earlier in the global session, the dollar touched its
highest in nearly 7 weeks against a basket of currencies and
analysts expect it to be supported if data show more signs of a
sustained U.S. economic recovery.
That's in contrast with the euro zone, where the single
currency is expected to struggle in the coming weeks as relief
at Greece's debt restructuring gives way to concerns over euro
zone growth and risk of contagion. Traders said investors were
looking to sell the euro into a bounce.
But despite Friday's good news of a solid gain in the U.S
jobs market, investors were not taking large dollar positions
ahead of a Federal Reserve policy meeting on Tuesday,
waiting for clues as to the central bank's thinking on the U.S.
economy.
"The market is focused a little more on what looks like an
improving U.S. economy and how that will translate to Fed policy
going forward," said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at
Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington.
Though no one is expecting any surprise from the Fed at
Tuesday's meeting, "if the positive data trend continues that
would certainly prompt the Federal Reserve to adjust the outlook
for eventual normalization of policy."
The euro was little changed at $1.3113 as the
New York session opened, having earlier dipped to its lowest
level since Feb. 16. Stops were cited at $1.3150 with option
expiries at $1.3100 likely to sway trade in the near term.
One trader said a close below $1.3080 could prompt some
hedge funds to increase short euro positions. Below there
further chart support stood around $1.3055, the 50
percent retracement of its January to February rally.
The dollar index rose to 80.132, its highest since
Jan. 25, before slipping back to 79.869. The dollar index
rallied sharply on Friday after U.S. jobs data showed employers
added more than 200,000 workers for a third straight month in
February, a sign the recovery was gathering pace.
"Less QE (quantitative easing) in the U.S. is positive for
the dollar," said RBS currency strategist Paul Robson in London.
"In Europe the weakest data is in the countries with the weakest
fiscal position, which is worrying and it's still a case of
selling euros on any rallies."
RBS expects the euro to fall to $1.26 over the next two to
three months.
Some analysts were sceptical whether a recovery in the U.S.
labor market would translate into broad-based growth for the
world's largest economy. Growth in the U.S. is expected to slow
this quarter from the fourth quarter's 3 percent annual pace as
consumer spending flatlined and exports remained sluggish.
"U.S. growth forecasts are being scaled back even as the
labour market picks up and that will weigh on the U.S. dollar,"
said George Saravelos, G-10 FX strategist at Deutsche Bank.
EURO STRUGGLES
The euro struggled against the yen and the dollar as traders
switched their focus from Greece to the next peripheral euro
zone country that may have to restructure its debt obligation.
On Friday, Greece took final steps to restructure its debt,
using legislation to force remaining private creditors to swap
Greek debt for new bonds worth considerably less.
While that paved the way for a fresh bailout for Greece,
there was little sign of relief in Spanish and Italian debt
markets, where sovereign bond yields rose. All these worries are
likely to see the euro ease towards $1.30 and even lower in
coming weeks.
As well as the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting, another focal
point for the market this week will be a policy decision by the
Bank of Japan, also due on Tuesday.
The BOJ's monetary policy has been in the spotlight since
its surprise easing in February. Most traders expected the BOJ
to refrain from further easing though some saw a risk of action
that would spark a sell-off in the yen.
The dollar slipped 0.3 percent against the yen to 82.14 yen
as investors bet that this year's 6.8 percent advance is
too far, too fast, particularly after it touched a near 11-month
high on Friday. U.S. bond yields rose on the upbeat
jobs data, boosting the dollar's appeal versus the low-yielding
yen.
The Australian dollar was down 0.7 percent at $1.0493
after China reported a $31.5 billion trade deficit, confounding
forecasts of a $5 billion shortfall and raising concerns about
the outlook for the world's second largest economy.
. The session trough for the Australian dollar
was the lowest since January 25.
(Reporting By Nick Olivari; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)