* Euro recovers but trade choppy before Fed meeting

* Strength of U.S. economy vs euro caps dollar losses

* Dollar eases vs yen before Bank of Japan meeting (Updates prices, adds quotes)

By Julie Haviv

NEW YORK, March 12 The dollar dropped against the euro and yen on Monday a day before a Federal Reserve policy meeting, but losses will likely be capped as signs of a recovering jobs market diminish expectations for more central bank easing.

With long dollar positions still high, investors did not turn bearish but rather consolidated bets on the greenback, which earlier in the global session touched a nearly seven-week high against a basket of currencies.

The euro struggled near a 4 week low against the dollar. It found key Fibonacci support in the $1.3050s. As shorts were squeezed, the euro recovered into the $1.31s while stops in the $1.3150s kept gains contained, a trader said.

Signs of euro topside failure and selling into strength is the preferred strategy at this time, particularly ahead of Tuesday's Fed meeting and U.S. retail sales data.

The euro was last up 0.3 percent at $1.3148 after dipping to its lowest level since Feb. 16. The dollar index rose to 80.132, its highest since Jan. 25, before slipping back to 79.884.

A majority of economists expect the Fed to maintain its stance of keeping rates near zero through 2014 and refrain from mentioning a third round of bond buying, called quantitative easing.

"Stronger U.S. data on Tuesday may very well support a stronger USD profile," said Stewart Hall, senior currency strategist at RBC Capital Markets in Toronto. "The market response to Friday's employment data brought back an old and nearly forgotten paradigm whereby strong data fed into a strong dollar profile."

U.S. retail sales data for February should show a healthy 1 percent rise, which would follow last week's data showing a third straight month that U.S. employers added more than 200,000 jobs.

As the U.S. outlook contrasts with the euro zone, the euro should struggle in the coming weeks as relief over Greece's successful debt restructuring last week gives way to concerns over euro zone growth prospects and the risk of contagion.

"A healthier labor market and stronger consumer spending will allow the Federal Reserve to save QE3 for a more desperate time in the global economy," said Kathy Lien, director of currency research at GFT Forex in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Lien said she expects USD/JPY to extend its gains and the EUR/USD to sell off further if the U.S. central bank acknowledges the improvements in the labor market and the increase in inflation.

"If for whatever reason the Fed places greater emphasis on the strains in the global economy and the downside risks, the dollar could give up its gains, but given how the U.S. economy has performed since January, we believe this is unlikely," Lien said.

BANK OF JAPAN FOCUS

Another focal point for the market this week will be a policy decision by the Bank of Japan, also due on Tuesday.

The BOJ's monetary policy has been in the spotlight since its surprise easing in February. Most traders expected the BOJ to refrain from further easing though some saw a risk of action that would spark a sell-off in the yen.

"However, the surprises at last month's Bank of Japan meeting are still fresh and will keep market participants on guard," said Eric Theoret, currency strategist at Scotia Capital in Toronto.

The dollar slipped 0.2 percent against the yen to 82.24 yen as investors bet that this year's 6.8 percent advance in the greenback against the Japanese currency has been too far, too fast, particularly after touching a near 11-month high on Friday. U.S. bond yields rose on the upbeat jobs data, boosting the dollar's appeal versus the low-yielding yen.

The Australian dollar was down 0.7 percent at $1.0498 after China reported a $31.5 billion trade deficit, confounding forecasts of a $5 billion shortfall and raising concerns about the outlook for the world's second-largest economy. (Additional reporting by Nick Olivari; Editing by Andrew Hay)