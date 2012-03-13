* Fed acknowledges signs of strength in economy

* Brighter U.S. economic outlook helps dollar

* Options markers still shows signs of risk aversion

* Dollar seen supported against yen (Updates prices, adds quotes)

By Julie Haviv

NEW YORK, March 13 The dollar hit an 11-month high against the yen and a one-month peak versus the euro on Tuesday as a modest brightening of the Federal Reserve's economic outlook had investors downplaying expectations of future stimulus measures.

The Fed provided few clues on the prospects for further monetary easing, but offered a slight upgrade to its economic outlook, backed up by a report released earlier in the day that showed retail sales posting their largest gain in five months in February.

A quickening in the pace of U.S. job growth has led some analysts to rein in their expectations of a third round of asset purchases by the Fed, called quantitative easing. Another round of QE would be negative for the dollar as it is tantamount to printing money and dilutes its value.

"People might want to hang their hats on the Fed's mention of inflation as a reason to think the probability of QE3 is lower," said Mark McCormick, currency strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman in New York. "But I'd downplay that because they're stating that inflation will be temporary."

"That said, I think the euro goes lower and the dollar gets some support," he added.

The euro was last down 0.6 percent at $1.3072 after falling as low as $1.3050, its lowest level since Feb. 16.

"There's still uncertainty hanging over the euro, and while the Fed's still in easing mode, other major central banks are a bit more dovish than the Fed," McCormick said.

The Fed's stance contrasts with the more accommodative policies of the European Central Bank and Bank of Japan, both of which unleashed measures over the past month that aimed to boost economic growth and assuage bank funding issues.

The U.S. retail sales data followed a report on Friday showing that February was the third straight month to record a gain of more than 200,000 jobs.

Fed officials remain uncertain whether the progress reducing unemployment can be maintained given still-sluggish economic growth, and many economists believe the central bank will launch another round of bond buying later in the year.

The euro, which continues to flirt with its 50-day moving average, is trying to recover from a break downward at the end of last week and needs to resurface above the $1.3210 area to reduce the negative bias toward the currency, a trader said.

The dollar's outperformance is also a reflection of diverging economies, with a brightening picture in the United States contrasting with the euro zone where some countries are either in recession or slipping back into one.

BANK OF JAPAN WAITS

The dollar recouped losses against the yen that occurred after the Bank of Japan stopped short of taking aggressive easing steps on Tuesday. Some investors had been betting on a repeat of the central bank's surprise easing last month.

Against the yen, the dollar was last up 0.8 percent at 82.98 after touching an 11-month peak of 83.08 yen, its highest since April 20, 2011.

"Speculators were positioning for more aggressive easing from the BOJ and so far those expectations have been disappointed," said Lee Hardman, currency strategist at BTM-UFJ in London. "We expect the dollar to outperform generally but against the yen it looks to have come too far in the short term."

Dealers said a widening in the spread between two-year U.S. government bond yields and their Japanese equivalents was helping support the dollar against the yen.

Key indicators in the foreign exchange options market are still showing some level of risk aversion.

Volatility curves still have a positive gradient, writes Simon Smollett, senior FX options strategist at Credit Agricole, "so until back-month prices start slipping lower on their own, we still have not exited this long period of risk aversion."

Smollett also says that risk reversal skews continue to narrow, especially on the U.S. dollar versus Asian currency pairs, which emphasizes that sharp spot moves are off the agenda. (Reporting by Nick Olivari and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss)