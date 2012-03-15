* Dollar consolidates after strong rally on rising U.S. bond yields

* U.S. data shows brightening U.S. economy

* SNB maintains euro/Swiss floor at 1.20 francs (Updates prices, adds quotes, links and graphics)

By Julie Haviv

NEW YORK, March 15 The dollar dropped against the yen and the euro on Thursday as investors booked profits on a two-day rally after new data showed U.S. economic growth becoming more self-sustaining.

The greenback earlier touched an 11-month high against the yen and a one-month peak against the euro as Treasury yields, which move inversely to price, went higher. Front-end U.S. Treasury yields turned slightly lower on Thursday, which reduced the appeal of the dollar.

A broadly positive dollar outlook in recent months has contrasted with the travails of other currencies. The euro has been hampered by sovereign debt concerns, the yen by speculation the Bank of Japan may ease policy further and the Australian dollar by worries about Chinese growth.

"To an extent, today's markets reflect consolidation after the sizeable recent moves in the U.S. Treasury yields, precious metals and currencies such as the Japanese yen," said Vassili Serebriakov, currency strategist at Wells Fargo in New York.

"There has however been little change to the overall theme of an improvement in the U.S. economic picture, with today's jobless claims data supporting the notion of further solid U.S. job gains."

The number of Americans claiming new jobless benefits fell back to a four-year low last week and manufacturing activity in the Northeast picked up this month. {ID:nL2E8EF1CK]

The dollar was down 0.4 percent against the yen at 83.28 yen, having reached 84.17 in early trade, its highest since April 2011. Stiff resistance was seen at the 85 yen mark, although strategists said there was an increasing chance it could rise beyond last year's high of 85.54 yen, according to Reuters data.

The euro last traded 0.6 percent higher against the greenback at $1.3104 after touching a one-month low of $1.3002. Traders reported hefty stop-loss orders below $1.30.

"We're trading more on U.S. bond yields than U.S. stocks and unless U.S. yields spike up, the dollar rally is limited," said Boris Schlossberg, director of FX Research at GFT in Jersey City, New Jersey. But "the underlying message is that all systems are go on the U.S. economy, which is positive for the U.S. dollar."

A recent string of better U.S. data, including robust nonfarm payrolls and retail sales, was followed by a slight upgrade in the Fed's growth outlook earlier this week, prompting a rise in U.S. Treasury yields.

The two-year yield recently touched its highest since last July, increasing the appeal of the U.S. currency.

SWISS FRANC SHOWS STRENGTH

The Swiss franc strengthened against the euro and dollar after the Swiss National Bank maintained its 1.20 franc cap against the euro. The Swiss franc on Wednesday hit a one-month low against both currencies.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected the SNB to keep the floor in euro/Swiss unchanged. But there was some speculation it could be raised to 1.25 francs, prompting some players to take out long euro and short franc positions. Strategists pinned the franc's rise on Thursday on investors squaring those bets.

The euro hit a session low of 1.2063 francs before paring losses to trade around 1.2070 francs, down 0.5 percent on the day. The dollar touched a low of 0.9197 francs before last trading at 0.9214, down 1 percent.

The SNB doubled its growth forecast for 2012 on Thursday and said it was determined to enforce its cap on the strong franc at 1.20 per euro because it was helping stabilize the economy.

The Australian dollar recouped earlier losses to trade up 0.8 percent at $1.0532, having hit an eight-week low of $1.0419 after Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao doused hopes of relaxing control over the property sector. (Additional reporting by Nick Olivari; Editing by Andrew Hay)