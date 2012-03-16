* Dollar weakens after U.S. data
* But dollar rally seen on course as U.S. outlook improves
* Yen-funded carry trades see Aussie, kiwi at highs vs yen
NEW YORK, March 16 The dollar fell against
the euro and the yen on Friday, interrupting a rally
that had pushed it to an 11-month high against the yen, after a
slew of unexpectedly weak U.S. data reports.
A rise in Treasury bond yields after recent strong data
indicated investors had been betting that the Federal Reserve
may be more aggressive and tighten monetary policy sooner than
anticipated or at least push further stimulus off the table.
But a sharp dollar sell-off began after a report showed
little sign that underlying U.S. inflation pressures were
building up.
The consumer price index report reduced the hawkish
sentiment on interest rates and fiscal stimulus that has sprung
up in recent months on improving U.S. economic growth data.
It also detracted from comments by Federal Reserve official
and arch-hawk Jeffrey Lacker saying U.S. rates would need to
rise sometime next year, ahead of the Fed's pledge of ultra-low
rates until 2014..
Later reports Friday on U.S. industrial output
and consumer sentiment only
added to negative sentiment around the dollar.
Still, despite Friday's price action, the dollar has gained
1.1 percent against the yen this week, its sixth straight weekly
advance. The euro was last up 0.4 percent on the week against
the dollar, snapping two weeks of declines at current prices.
"The CPI, industrial production and University of Michigan
numbers were all a bit weaker than forecast and as such provided
the market with some excuse to book profits on the U.S. dollar's
recent gains," said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at
Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington. "Not really a game
changer as we expect data to continue to highlight an improving
recovery."
The euro rose 0.6 percent to $1.3164, with steady
buying from long-term investors seen from $1.3050 after the
common currency dropped to a one-month low on Thursday. Below
$1.30, chart support lies at the Feb. 16 trough around $1.2975.
Analysts said, though, that gains could be fleeting if the
positive U.S. economic growth trend continues.
"Many still expect euro/dollar to go lower on stronger U.S.
data, but few are ready to put on new short positions just yet,"
said Niels Christensen, currency strategist at Nordea in
Copenhagen.
"If we continue to get better U.S. data, with payrolls
increasing by more than 200,000, then two-year yields will
continue to rise and support the dollar."
The dollar was down 0.2 percent at 83.31 yen, though
not far from an 11-month peak touched on Thursday as the yen
continued to struggle in the wake of surprise monetary easing in
Japan last month.
The dollar has gained around 8 percent against the yen so
far this year as the spread between the two-year U.S. Treasury
yield and its Japanese counterpart remained elevated
at levels not seen since mid-2011, Reuters data showed.
YEN CARRY TRADES
Commodity-linked currencies came off their recent lows
against the dollar, with the Australian dollar up 0.5 percent at
$1.0576, comfortably above the two-month low plumbed on
Thursday.
While higher-yielding currencies have fallen against the
U.S. dollar in the past few sessions as investors repriced rate
expectations in the United States, they have made strong gains
against the Japanese yen.
The Australian and New Zealand dollars hovered near
multi-month highs against the yen as investors searching for
higher yields switched from dollar-funded carry trades to
yen-funded ones. In carry trades, investors borrow cheaply in
lower-yielding currencies which they then sell to buy
higher-yielding units.
Both the Australian and the New Zealand dollars carry one of
the highest interest rates in the industrialized world.
The Antipodean pair have been notching solid gains against a
sagging yen after the Bank of Japan eased policy last month. The
Aussie has risen 12 percent this year, while the kiwi has soared
more than almost 14.7 percent since Jan. 1.
"As long as the yen remains under pressure, investors
looking at yield differentials will continue to pile on to the
Aussie/yen," said Stuart Frost, head of Absolute Returns and
Currency at fund managers RWC Capital in London.
"These yen-funded carry trades can continue for some time
with our near-term target for Aussie/yen being 90 yen." The pair
was trading at 88.13 yen, having hit its highest
level since early May, 2011.
The New Zealand dollar was up 0.3 percent at
68.63 yen, at one point rising to its highest since May 2010.
(Reporting by Nick Olivari; Editing by James Dalgleish)