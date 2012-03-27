(Adds comment, updates prices; changes byline, dateline from
previous LONDON)
* Bernanke comments seen keeping alive chances of QE3
* U.S. home prices unchanged in January
* Euro zone worries persist ahead of finance ministers'
meeting
By Luciana Lopez
NEW YORK, March 27 The dollar firmed slightly
against the euro on Tuesday after a drop in the previous session
on dovish comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke,
but those gains were vulnerable to U.S. consumer confidence data
due later in the day.
The greenback's advance came amid choppy, range-bound
trading as investors parsed Bernanke's caution on Monday that
the U.S. economy needs to grow more quickly to bring the
unemployment rate down lower.
Bernanke's comments fanned hopes the Fed could ease policy
further, perhaps through another round of quantitative easing.
Until markets have more clarity on the Fed's plans, though,
trading could stay constrained, said Dean Popplewell, chief
currency strategist at OANDA.
"Until the words 'QE' are actually uttered by the Fed, you
play the ranges, and we're hoping that the topside is somewhat
contained if you're a bear," he said.
Analysts said the dollar may suffer further short-term falls
if speculation over a third bout of quantitative easing
persisted, but any data pointing to a pick-up in U.S. economic
activity could see the currency claw back losses.
"The economy is doing a lot better than many people thought
and the market is going to run with that, but the Fed will not
stand around while U.S. yields back up significantly," said Neil
Mellor, currency strategist at Bank of New York Mellon.
"There will be a cat and mouse game between the market and
Bernanke, I think the dollar will be in a range for some time."
A recent run of better-than-expected U.S. economic data
prompted Treasury yields to rise in March, pushing the dollar
higher as its appeal as a funding currency dimmed.
But U.S. single-family home prices were unchanged in
January, suggesting the battered housing market continues to
crawl along the bottom, a closely watched survey said on
Tuesday.
The next data focus for market players will be U.S. consumer
confidence figures at 10 a.m. U.S Eastern time (1400 GMT).
"The markets are basically trading in this contained range
until they actually find something to hold onto," Popplewell
said.
The euro zone sovereign debt crisis could still weigh on the
single currency, as well.
While Germany signaled for the first time on Monday its
willingness to increase the resources available for tackling the
euro zone debt crisis, several key events remain this week.
Those include a meeting of euro zone finance ministers in
Copenhagen on March 30-31 and Spain's budget presentation on
Friday.
The meeting of finance ministers "could result in some near
term volatility," said Omer Esiner chief market analyst with
Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington, D.C. "It's hard to
push the euro up further from these levels without some
catalyst."
The euro slid 0.19 percent to $1.3332 on Tuesday. The
single currency rose 0.3 percent to 110.96 yen.
YEN STEADIES AFTER DROP
Traders and analysts said moves in U.S. Treasuries would be
key for the dollar. If demand for Treasuries gained steam and
bond yields fell in the wake of Bernanke's comments, the dollar
could face more pressure.
The greenback was up 0.48 percent against the yen at 83.23
yen, below a recent 11-month high of 84.19 yen.
The Japanese currency was seen as vulnerable to more
selling, and has been under heavy pressure since Japan announced
monetary easing measures last month.
(Additional reporting by Nia Williams in London)