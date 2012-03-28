(Adds comment, updates prices; changes byline, dateline from
* Japanese exporters sell major currencies vs yen
* Euro inches up but stays below previous day's 1-mth high
* U.S. durable goods orders below expectations
By Luciana Lopez
NEW YORK, March 28 The yen advanced against the
dollar and the euro on Wednesday on weaker-than-expected U.S.
factory orders and fiscal year-end buying from Japanese
exporters, though gains were seen fading next week on outlooks
for ultra-loose monetary policy in Japan.
The Japanese currency extended its advance against the
dollar after data showed new orders for long-lasting U.S.
manufactured goods rose less than expected in February and a
gauge of future business investment also fell short of
forecasts.
"The most important takeaway from durable goods is that the
recovery in the U.S. economy and the momentum is not as strong
as many people had hoped," said Kathy Lien, director of FX
research at GFT in Jersey City. "That's why we're seeing a bit
of weakness in the dollar and a mild bit of risk aversion."
The dollar fell 0.12 percent to 83.09 yen, and the
euro, which had traded near flat against the yen before the
data, slid 0.07 percent to 110.69 yen.
Much of the expected support for the yen from repatriation
flows might have come last week, when the dollar pierced the
84-yen mark, Lien said.
"Around 84 was a much more attractive level," she said.
"When we broke below 83 in a one-day sharp selloff, a lot of
Japanese firms may have gotten nervous and did their
repatriation then. I don't expect repatriation to take
dollar/yen lower than 82."
Dealers said Wednesday was the deadline for currency
transactions to be carried out in time to settle for the fiscal
year-end on March 31, the end of the Japanese fiscal year.
Yen buying typically rises at the end of the fiscal year fo r
J apanese exporters reporting their financial results in yen.
. As those seasonal effects fade, analysts said the dollar
could resume its climb against the Japanese currency.
"Over the two to three month horizon, we expect dollar/yen
to rise to 85 yen as the broad direction is for a higher
dollar," said Geoffrey Yu, currency strategist at UBS in London.
Analysts say with the government and the Bank of Japan
stepping up its campaign to stimulate growth, more monetary
policy easing could not be ruled out. They expect Japanese
authorities moving to weaken the yen and boost exports.
Barring the latest bounce, the yen has been under pressure
since the Bank of Japan's surprise monetary easing in
mid-February, when it expanded its asset-buying scheme by 10
trillion yen and set an inflation goal of 1 percent.
At the same time U.S. Treasury yields have risen, leading to
wider spreads over their Japanese counterparts and enhancing the
greenback's appeal. The dollar has risen nearly 8 percent
against the yen so far this quarter and is on track for its best
quarterly performance since early 2009.
John Hardy, a currency strategist at Saxo Bank in London,
said bearish yen positions against the dollar had been the main
theme of the quarter and investors had taken it too far heading
into the Japanese fiscal year-end.
"If you look at US/Japan rate spreads, they are not
supportive of where dollar/yen is at the moment," he said.
EURO SEESAWS AGAINST DOLLAR
The euro seesawed against the dollar, weighed by comments
from European Central Bank Governing Council member Jens
Weidmann.
Divergent growth in the euro zone would likely continue for
the next few years, he said, adding that efforts to ring fence
debt-ridden economies in the region were stop-gap measures.
"We must realize that all the money we put on the table will
not buy us a lasting solution to the crisis," he added, saying
all this did was buy time "that must be used to address the root
causes of the crisis."
The euro fell to as low as $1.3297 against the dollar
before recovering to trade up 0.04 percent to $1.3322 in choppy
trading.
The euro could erode support at $1.33 on Wednesday, said
Sean Incremona, an economist with 4Cast Ltd in New York.
"Below that the bigger level to the downside looks to be the
$1.32 level. That could be a stretch for today. "
