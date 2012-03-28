(Adds comment, updates prices)
* Euro slips as Bernanke effect fades
* U.S. durable goods orders below expectations
* Japanese fiscal year-end on March 31 nears
By Luciana Lopez
NEW YORK, March 28 Fiscal year-end repatriation
flows helped support the yen on Wednesday, with the euro sliding
against the dollar as effects of dovish comments from the
Federal Reserve chairman earlier in the week continued to fade.
The yen edged higher early in the session as Japanese
exporters prepared to close their fiscal year on March 31, with
weaker-than-expected U.S. durable goods orders helping the yen
extend gains.
"In general as you get closer to the end of the month you
probably see a little more demand for Japanese yen," said Kathy
Lien, director of FX research at GFT in Jersey City, who added
that much of the repatriation activity already happened last
week. "I don't expect repatriation to take dollar/yen lower than
82," she said.
Other analysts also said they expected the repatriation
effect to be short-lived.
The moderate rise in U.S. durable goods orders in February,
which failed to fully reverse declines in January, suggested a
waning of momentum in the nation's economic recovery and
dampened risk appetite, helping the yen and hurting the euro.
The single currency got a boost on Monday when U.S. Fed
Chairman Ben Bernanke spurred hopes the bank could yet launch a
third round of quantitative easing, but it has now fallen back
closer to its Monday level.
"The market's partially unwinding the Bernanke move from
Monday," said Ronald Simpson, managing director of global
currency analysis at Action Economics in Tampa, Florida, adding
that the Bernanke impact "has run its course for now."
Cautious comments from European Central Bank Governing
Council member Jens Weidmann added to wariness around the euro.
Divergent growth in the euro zone would likely continue for
the next few years, he said, adding that efforts to ring fence
debt-ridden economies in the region were stop-gap measures.
"We must realize that all the money we put on the table will
not buy us a lasting solution to the crisis," he added, saying
all this did was buy time "that must be used to address the root
causes of the crisis."
The euro fell to as low as $1.3275 against the dollar before
falling 0.17 percent to $1.3295 in choppy trading.
The euro could erode support at $1.33 on Wednesday, said
Sean Incremona, an economist with 4Cast Ltd in New York.
"Below that the bigger level to the downside looks to be the
$1.32 level. That could be a stretch for today."
The dollar fell 0.55 percent to 82.73 yen, and the
euro, which had traded near flat against the yen before the
data, slid 0.69 percent to 110.01 yen.
Dealers said Wednesday was the deadline for currency
transactions to be carried out in time to settle for the fiscal
year-end on March 31, the end of the Japanese fiscal year.
Yen buying typically rises at the end of the fiscal year for
Japanese exporters reporting their financial results in yen.
As those seasonal effects fade, analysts said the dollar
could resume its climb against the Japanese currency.
"Over the two to three month horizon, we expect dollar/yen
to rise to 85 yen as the broad direction is for a higher
dollar," said Geoffrey Yu, currency strategist at UBS in London.
Analysts say with the government and the Bank of Japan
stepping up a campaign to stimulate growth, more monetary policy
easing could not be ruled out. They expect Japanese authorities
moving to weaken the yen and boost exports.
Barring the latest bounce, the yen has been under pressure
since the Bank of Japan's surprise monetary easing in
mid-February, when it expanded its asset-buying scheme by 10
trillion yen and set an inflation goal of 1 percent.
At the same time U.S. Treasury yields have risen, leading to
wider spreads over their Japanese counterparts and enhancing the
greenback's appeal. The dollar has risen nearly 8 percent
against the yen so far this quarter and is on track for its best
quarterly performance since early 2009.
(Additional reporting by Anirban Nag in London; Editing by
Andrea Ricci)