NEW YORK, March 28 The euro slid against the
dollar o n W ednesday as investors discounted dovish comments from
the U.S. Federal Reserve chairman earlier in the week and
refocused on the euro zone after comments from an ECB official
warning about resolving the debt crisis.
The single currency received a boost on Monday when Fed
Chairman Ben Bernanke spurred expectations the bank could yet
launch a third round of quantitative easing if the U.S. economy
needed a boost.
Though moderate, a rise in U.S. durable goods orders in
February was enough to keep investors focused on the euro zone,
with cautious comments from European Central Bank Governing
Council member Jens Weidmann adding to wariness around the euro.
Weidman's comments come before a meeting of European Union
economic and financial affairs ministers in Copenhagen on Friday
and Saturday.
The yen rose early in the session as Japanese exporters
prepared to close their fiscal year on March 31.
"The single currency is likely to face additional headwinds
over the near-term as the sovereign debt crisis continues to
drag on investor confidence," said David Song, currency analyst
at DailyFX. "Weidmann argued that increasing the scope of the
rescue fund will not bring about 'a lasting solution to the
crisis'."
The euro fell as low as $1.3275 against the dollar before
recovering to change hands down 0.1 percent at $1.3301 in
volatile trade, with a full cent separating the session high
from the low.
Divergent growth in the euro zone would likely continue for
the next few years, the ECB's Weidmann said, adding that efforts
to seclude debt-ridden economies in the region were stop-gap
measures.
"We must realize that all the money we put on the table will
not buy us a lasting solution to the crisis," he added, saying
all this did was buy time "that must be used to address the root
causes of the crisis."
Some of the euro's declines against the dollar were
attributable to more bullishness on the U.S. currency after
two-days of debating comments from Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke.
Bernanke said on Tue sday it was too soon to declare victory in
the U.S. economic recovery, warning against complacency in
policymaking as the outlook brightens.
"The Fed chief's cautious attitude toward the recovery
underscored that the FOMC is unlikely to quickly move away from
its zero rate guidance, but at the same time he refrained from
signal ling that the Fed is about to initiate another round of
QE," said Michael Feroli, chief U.S. economist at J.P. Morgan,
referring to the Fed's policymaking committee.
YEN FLOWS
The dollar fell 0.5 percent to 82.78 yen, while the
euro was down 0.6 percent at 110.12 yen.
Traders said Wednesday was the deadline for currency
transactions to be carried out in time to settle for the fiscal
year-end on March 31, the end of the Japanese fiscal year.
Yen buying typically rises at the end of the fiscal year for
Japanese exporters reporting their financial results in yen.
The yen gained 0.9 percent against the Canadian dollar
, 0.6 percent against the Swiss franc and
0.9 percent against the pound.
As those seasonal effects fade, analysts said the dollar
could resume its climb against the Japanese currency.
"In general as you get closer to the end of the month you
probably see a little more demand for Japanese yen," said Kathy
Lien, director of FX research at GFT in Jersey City, adding that
much of the repatriation activity already happened last week. "I
don't expect repatriation to take dollar/yen lower than 82," she
said.
Analysts say with the Japanese government and the Bank of
Japan stepping up a campaign to stimulate growth, more monetary
policy easing could not be ruled out. They expect Japanese
authorities moving to weaken the yen and boost exports.
Barring the latest bounce, the yen has been under pressure
since the BoJ's surprise monetary easing in mid-February, when
it expanded its asset-buying scheme by 10 trillion yen and set
an inflation goal of 1 percent.
At the same time, U.S. Treasury yields have risen, leading
to wider spreads over their Japanese counterparts and enhancing
the greenback's appeal. The dollar has risen 7.5 percent against
the yen so far this quarter and is on track for its best
quarterly performance since the first quarter of 2009.