(Recasts, adds comment, updates prices)
* Japanese fiscal year-end on March 31 nears
* Euro last little changed in volatile trade
NEW YORK, March 28 Fiscal year-end repatriation
flows supported the yen across the board o n W ednesday, while the
euro was little changed against the dollar after a warning from
an ECB official about resolving the debt crisis.
The yen edged higher early in the session as Japanese
exporters prepared to close their fiscal year on March 31. But
analysts said they expected the repatriation effect to be
short-lived.
Though moderate, a rise in U.S. durable goods orders in
February was enough to refocus investors on problems in the euro
zone, particularly after cautious comments from European Central
Bank Governing Council member Jens Weidmann.
Weidman's comments come before a meeting of European Union
economic and financial affairs ministers in Copenhagen o n F riday
and Saturday.
"In general as you get closer to the end of the month you
probably see a little more demand for Japanese yen," said Kathy
Lien, director of FX research at GFT in Jersey City, who added
that much of the repatriation activity already happened last
week. "I don't expect repatriation to take dollar/yen lower than
82," she said.
The dollar fell 0.5 percent to 82.79 yen, while the
euro was down 0.5 percent at 110.12 yen.
Traders said Wednesday was the deadline for currency
transactions to be carried out in time to settle for the fiscal
year-end on March 31, the end of the Japanese fiscal year.
Yen buying typically rises at the end of the fiscal year for
Japanese exporters reporting their financial results in yen.
The yen gained 0.8 percent against the Canadian dollar
, 0.5 percent against the Swiss franc and
0.9 percent against the pound.
As those seasonal effects fade, analysts said the dollar
could resume its climb against the Japanese currency.
Analysts say with the Japanese government and the Bank of
Japan stepping up a campaign to stimulate growth, more monetary
policy easing could not be ruled out. They expect Japanese
authorities moving to weaken the yen and boost exports.
Barring the latest bounce, the yen has been under pressure
since the BoJ's surprise monetary easing in mid-February, when
it expanded its asset-buying scheme by 10 trillion yen and set
an inflation goal of 1 percent.
At the same time, U.S. Treasury yields have risen, leading
to wider spreads over their Japanese counterparts and enhancing
the greenback's appeal. The dollar has risen 7.5 percent against
the yen so far this quarter and is on track for its best
quarterly performance since the first quarter of 2009.
EURO STRUGGLES
The euro struggled against the dollar on Wednesday as
investors discounted dovish comments from the U.S. Federal
Reserve chairman earlier in the week.
The single currency received a boost on Monday when Fed
Chairman Ben Bernanke spurred expectations the bank could yet
launch a third round of quantitative easing if the U.S. economy
needed a boost.
"The single currency is likely to face additional headwinds
over the near-term as the sovereign debt crisis continues to
drag on investor confidence," said David Song, currency analyst
at DailyFX. "Weidmann argued that increasing the scope of the
rescue fund will not bring about 'a lasting solution to the
crisis.'"
The euro fell as low as $1.3275 against the dollar before
recovering to change hands little changed at $1.3319 in volatile
trade, with almost a full cent separating the session high from
the low.
Divergent growth in the euro zone would likely continue for
the next few years, the ECB's Weidmann said, adding that efforts
to seclude debt-ridden economies in the region were stop-gap
measures.
"We must realize that all the money we put on the table will
not buy us a lasting solution to the crisis," he added, saying
all this did was buy time "that must be used to address the root
causes of the crisis."
Some of the euro's lethargy against the dollar was
attributable to more bullishness on the U.S. currency after two
days of debating comments from Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke. He
said on Tue sday it was too soon to declare victory in the U.S.
economic recovery, warning against complacency in policymaking
as the outlook brightens.
"The Fed chief's cautious attitude toward the recovery
underscored that the FOMC is unlikely to quickly move away from
its zero rate guidance, but at the same time he refrained from
signaling that the Fed is about to initiate another round of
QE," said Michael Feroli, chief U.S. economist at J.P. Morgan,
referring to the Fed's policymaking committee.