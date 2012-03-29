(Adds quote, updates prices)
* Euro stop-loss orders triggered below $1.33
* Italy's debt auction solid but Spain makes market jittery
* Yen climbs as equity markets slide
By Luciana Lopez
NEW YORK, March 29 The euro slid against the
dollar and the yen on Thursday as investors, nervous about
Spain's budget presentation on Friday, dumped riskier assets
before the end of the first quarter.
The single currency has declined steadily in recent sessions
after touching a nearly four-week high earlier this week on
comments from U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke, who
indicated supportive monetary policy will remain in place.
But with several key risk events for the euro zone's
sovereign debt crisis slated for the next few days, investors
are squaring positions, said Nick Bennenbroek, head of currency
strategy at Wells Fargo Bank in New York.
"We've had a few good days for the euro," he said.
With a broader bias to sell euros still pervading the
market, investors are now booking profits on some of those
advances, he added.
Euro-zone events slated for Friday added to investor
nervousness: Spain's budget, which will show how far the
government will tighten its belt, and a meeting of euro-zone
finance ministers, where policymakers are expected to increase
the combined lending ceiling of their two bailout funds.
Spain's budget "is a very dicey game," said Karl Schamotta,
senior markets strategist with Western Union Business Solutions
in Calgary.
An austere document could spur relief in bond markets.
"However, the reality is that that will slow growth and
cause problems for them down the road," he said. "If the budget
is on the softer side, we could see bond markets capitulating
and participants concerned that we are not seeing enough
resolve."
For trading, that means volatility ahead, Schamotta said.
Italian and Spanish bond yields were already rising on
Thursday despite a broadly successful sale of Italian bonds, as
investors switched into low-risk German debt.
The euro fell 0.35 percent to $1.3267 and touched its
lowest since the start of the week.
Traders said automatic stop-loss sell orders were triggered
on the euro's break below $1.33 after the European Commission's
economic sentiment index dipped by 0.1 percent, with sentiment
in industry becoming markedly worse.
Analysts said the euro was unlikely to break out of its
recent range of roughly $1.30 to $1.35.
Expectations about the rescue fund's size have been
tempered by European Central Bank governing council member Jens
Weidmann, who is also the Bundesbank chief. He warned that
raising the firewall around stricken euro-zone members would
only buy time.
YEN RISES BROADLY
The euro fell 1.03 percent on the day to 109.17 yen
. The Japanese currency gained broadly on demand linked
to the end of Japan's financial year and as European and U.S.
equity markets followed Asian bourses into negative territory.
Wednesday was the last day for spot trading in Japan's
business year that will end on March 31. But real-money flows
from Tokyo kept major currencies under pressure against the yen,
with exporters selling the dollar in large amounts, market
players said.
The dollar fell 0.66 percent to 82.30 yen and touched
a near three-week low, triggering reported stop-loss orders on
the break of 82.35/40. But many strategists said the dollar
should reassert itself against the yen as long as upcoming U.S.
data does not support a recent rise in concerns about growth.
"There's definitely a lot of month-end and quarter-end
rebalancing, but the bigger story we are seeing is some bond
buying and equity selling in the last 24 hours," said Geoff
Kendrick, currency strategist at Nomura.
Hong Kong and China shares extended losses on Thursday, with
the Shanghai Composite Index closing at its lowest since
Jan. 16 on worries about the slowdown in the world's
second-largest economy.
The growth-linked Australian dollar fell 0.66 percent to
USD$1.0321, also hurt by the concerns about China.
(Additional reporting by Neal Armstrong in London; Editing by
Jan Paschal)