* Euro zone manufacturing contracts again in March
* Euro pressured again on outlook
* Yen gains on start of quarter short covering, but weakness
seen
(Updates prices, adds quotes)
By Julie Haviv
NEW YORK, April 2 The euro started the second
quarter of 2012 lower against the dollar and yen on Monday as
weak European manufacturing data reflected a growing divide
between the economic outlooks of the United States and the euro
zone.
Manufacturing strengthened in the United States and China in
March. It contracted in the euro zone for the eighth straight
month.
Reports from the euro zone, which is teetering on the brink
of recession, showed the downturn in the region's peripheral
economies has spread to core countries Germany and France,
according to purchasing managers' indexes (PMIs) for March. The
outlook was grim as new orders fell across the region for the
10th month.
The weak data should keep European Central Bank monetary
policy accommodative. At the same time, the U.S. Federal Reserve
is expected to keep rates at near zero until 2014.
"We are looking at interest rates that are low in both the
U.S. and Europe and that is why the euro has been stuck in a
range, trading within the $1.33-$1.3350 area," said Daniel Wang,
senior currency strategist at Forex.com in New York.
"Until we see more solidified views from either the Fed or
the ECB, the euro/dollar should remain range bound."
The euro last traded at $1.3324, down 0.1 percent on the
day, and below a recent one-month high of $1.3385, according to
Reuters data. The euro has traded between $1.33-$1.3380 since
March 26.
Resistance of euro/dollar is at $1.3380, but a break could
ignite a quick move to $1.35, Wang said.
The Federal Reserve on Tuesday will release minutes from its
last policy meeting.
Two Fed policymakers on Monday signaled little appetite for
further monetary steps to stimulate U.S. growth
while persistently high inflation will prevent the ECB from
doing anything new on Wednesday.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Story on euro zone PMI:
Story on British PMI:
Story on China's PMI:
Global manufacturing: link.reuters.com/byv24s
U.S. manufacturing: link.reuters.com/hep66s
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
"PMIs out of Europe are another reminder of the extent
economies have gone down," said Omer Esiner, chief market
analyst with Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington, D.C.
"Strong U.S. data this week is likely to see the dollar
strengthen on rising yield appeal."
YEN LEAPS ON SHORT COVERING
The dollar last traded down 0.9 percent at 82.02 yen
and the euro down 1.1 percent at 109.28 yen.
Forex.com's Wang said yen strength was largely due to hedge
funds and real money accounts covering short positions on the
first day of the quarter.
The dollar and euro are up 6.6 percent and 9.8 percent
against the yen year-to-date, respectively.
Nomura Securities said there are a number of forces which
point to yen weakness over time, including weakening trade
flows, accelerating outflows from Japan and a potentially a more
proactive Bank of Japan.
A significant part of the yen weakness in the past two
months has been driven by better data in the U.S. and related
re-pricing of U.S. forward rates, and well as a calming of euro
zone financial markets.
"We think the impulse from these global forces are now
running out of steam as we enter Q2. On this basis, some yen
retracement (stronger) is likely in the next 1-2 months, even if
the longer-term trend is for gradual yen depreciation," Nomura
wrote in a report.
"We think a scenario where USDJPY trades back to 80 and
EURUSD trades down to 1.30 is likely, suggesting that EURJPY can
trade to 104. All told, we are short EURJPY from 109.50, with a
stop at 111 (just above recent highs)."
The Australian dollar was up around 0.8 percent for the day
at $1.0420, though off a high of $1.0449 touched earlier in the
global session.
The currency tends to benefit from any signs of improvement
in the Chinese economy due to Australia's strong trade links
with the country. But many analysts have recently expressed
concerns it is overvalued.
(Additional reporting by Nick Olivari; Editing by Andrew Hay)