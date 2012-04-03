NEW YORK, April 3 The dollar touched a session high against the yen while the euro plumbed a session low against the greenback after minutes from the Federal Reserve's March meeting showed policymakers appear less keen to launch a fresh round of monetary stimulus.

The dollar hit a session high of 82.81 yen after the minutes compared with 82.08 before the release.

The euro fell to $1.3242 versus $1.3338 before the release of the minutes. (Reporting by Julie Haviv)