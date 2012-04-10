(Updates prices, adds quotes, changes byline and dateline;
* Bank of Japan refrains from easing policy further
* Euro zone worries, softer U.S. data may boost yen demand
* Euro slips as Spanish, Italian yield spreads widen
By Julie Haviv
NEW YORK, April 10 The yen leaped to one-month
high against the dollar on Tuesday after the Bank of Japan
refrained from loosening monetary policy further, but gains
could be curbed or even erased with another meeting slated for
later in the month.
Investors covered short yen positions, or bets against a
currency's fall, as some expected the Bank of Japan to further
ratchet up its asset purchase program headed into the meeting
, essentially mirroring the wait-and-see stance
of the U.S. Federal Reserve.
By flooding markets with liquidity, asset purchase programs,
or quantitative easing, are tantamount to printing money and
diminish a currency's value.
"The move in the yen suggests participants had expected
easing from the BoJ," said Camilla Sutton, chief currency
strategist at Scotia Capital in Toronto. "It is not off the
table, however, and the BoJ may choose to ease policy at its
meeting later this month."
The dollar hit a low of 80.91, its lowest since early
March and last traded at 81.12, down 0.5 percent on the day,
according to Reuters data.
Strong technical support lies at 80.81, which is not only
the 50 day moving average but the 38.2 percent retracement of
its rally from Oct. 31, 2011 until March of this year.
A break below 80.81 could open a test down to 79.80, Sutton
said.
The yen also rose to a one-month peak versus the euro at
105.94, with the shared currency vulnerable to a
resurgence of concern over sovereign debt. Analysts said any
rise in Spanish and Italian bond yields could weaken the euro
further.
The yen's recent gains, however, could be capped by
speculation of further stimulus from the BoJ when it issues new
forecasts on the economy on April 27. {ID:nL3E8F80FZ]
The dollar has been under pressure against the safe haven
yen since Friday when weaker-than-expected U.S. payrolls fueled
speculation the Federal Reserve may consider another round of
quantitative easing to boost growth.
Dollar/yen direction will likely be dictated by Treasury
yields, which surged last month on tentative hopes of improving
U.S. growth and after a surprise easing of monetary policy by
the BoJ in February.
SPANISH, ITALIAN YIELDS RISE
The euro last traded down 0.1 percent versus the
dollar to $1.3090, within sight of a one-month low of $1.3033
hit on Monday. Stop loss selling was reported around $1.3090 and
market players cited more stops below $1.3064.
Both Spanish and Italian yields spreads over Bunds widened
in early European trade, extending moves from last week when the
U.S. jobs numbers added to concerns about the global economic
outlook.
Spanish bonds have also come under pressure recently as
investors worried that Spain could become the next source of
contagion in the euro zone due to its weak fiscal position.
Better-than-expected German trade data failed to provide the
euro with much support as investors remained focused on
underperformance in the periphery.
"The market is looking at Europe and saying there is a
recession in some economies. Germany is doing quite well but is
being dragged down by the others," said Gavin Friend, currency
analyst at National Australia Bank.
"Euro/dollar looks to be moving down through $1.30 and I
think it will be in a new $1.29 to $1.3250 range."
The growth-correlated Australian dollar dipped 0.1
percent to US$1.0290, struggling to pull away from a three-month
low of US$1.0243 hit last week. The Aussie has been weighed down
by soft local data, lingering concerns about a hard landing for
the Chinese economy - a key Australian export market - and
expectations for a cut in domestic rates next month.
Additional reporting by Nia Williams
d'Afflisio)