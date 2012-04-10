(Updates prices, adds comment)
* Bank of Japan refrains from easing policy further
* Euro zone worries, softer U.S. data may boost yen demand
* Spanish, Italian yield spreads widen
By Luciana Lopez
NEW YORK, April 10 Investors seeking safety
drove the yen to multi-week highs against the dollar and the
euro on Tuesday as rising Spanish and Italian bond yields
underscored worries about the global economy and the Bank of
Japan said it was not considering more monetary stimulus.
Investors fled from assets perceived as riskier, such as the
euro and equities, on worries that global growth could remain
sluggish as the euro zone continues to struggle with its
persistent debt crisis.
The euro fell to its lowest against the yen in nearly seven
weeks, flirting with its biggest single-day loss against the
Japanese currency in five weeks.
The dollar touched a better than one-month low against the
yen, tracking its fifth straight session of losses.
"Spain is in the crosshairs a bit more," said Fabian
Eliasson, vice president of currency sales at Mizuho Corporate
Bank, adding that the Bank of Japan decision not to ease policy
further helped drive investors toward the yen.
Further increasing the appeal of safe havens such as the yen
and U.S. Treasuries, Spanish bond yields rose to within a
whisker of 6 percent and German Bund yields equaled their
lowest-ever levels on Tuesday, reflecting worries about the euro
zone's sovereign debt crisis.
"The yen has been getting a little bit of juice as a safe
haven, with European equities getting crushed overnight," said
John Doyle, currency strategist at Tempus Consulting in
Washington, D.C.
The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top European shares
closed on Tuesday at its lowest since mid-January.
With last week's disappointing U.S. jobs data fueling talk
the Federal Reserve could kick off another round of quantitative
easing to prop up the world's biggest economy - which would in
turn weigh on the dollar - investors are choosing the yen over
the greenback, Doyle added.
The dollar sank as low as 80.65 yen, its weakest
since early March, according to Reuters data. The greenback more
recently traded at 80.70 yen, eroding support at the 50-day
simple moving average of 80.78 yen.
"The move in the yen suggests participants had expected
easing from the BoJ," said Camilla Sutton, chief currency
strategist at Scotia Capital in Toronto.
"It is not off the table, however, and the BoJ may choose to
ease policy at its meeting later this month," she added.
The euro also slumped against the yen, hitting an almost
seven-week low of 105.47 yen before recovering slightly to trade
off 1.22 percent to 105.52.
SPANISH, ITALIAN YIELDS RISE
The euro fell against the dollar despite briefly
trading flat against the greenback earlier in the session. The
euro zone single currency lost 0.18 percent to $1.3076.
Spanish bonds have come under pressure recently as investors
worry Spain could become the next source of contagion in the
euro zone due to its weak fiscal position.
Better-than-expected German trade data failed to provide the
euro with much support as investors remained focused on
underperformance in the periphery.
"The market is looking at Europe and saying there is a
recession in some economies. Germany is doing quite well, but is
being dragged down by the others," said Gavin Friend, currency
analyst at National Australia Bank.
Uncertainly about the prospects for the euro has fallen
somewhat as reflected in the options market, with three-month
risk reversals in the euro/dollar still biased for euro puts,
trading at -2.15 vols on Tuesday, but improving
from -3.5 vols in mid-February.
Euro/yen three-month risk reversals remained biased for euro
puts, trading at -3.5 vols, down from -3.68 vols
in early March.
