NEW YORK, April 16 The euro climbed to the
session high against the dollar, recovering from a two-month low
earlier in global trading after it did not breach key technical
support levels.
In mid afternoon New York trading, the euro last
changed hands up 0.1 percent at $1.3086, after climbing as high
as $1.3093. Earlier it dropped to a two-month trough of $1.2993.
Stop-loss euro sell orders were reported below $1.2970, but
near-term support was seen at $1.2955, around the 61.8 percent
retracement of the euro's climb from the January low to the
February peak.
With the euro not testing those levels, some buyers stepped
in.
