* Euro recovers, helped by custody buying, possible
repatriation
* Euro supported above $1.30, but caution persists
* Yen down as BoJ's Shirakawa stays committed to easing
NEW YORK, April 19 The euro rallied against the
dollar o n T hursday in volatile trading, snapping two days of
losses, with the single currency boosted by institutional buying
to adjust short positions following generally solid Spanish bond
auctions this week.
News that the International Monetary Fund has secured
commitments of about $320 billion in funding to help shield
member economies from the debt crisis in Europe also supported
the euro, some analysts said.
Analysts said there was talk of large repatriations of euros
by Europeans banks to increase capital, which also bolstered the
currency.
However, there is still a lot of skepticism in the market
about the liquidity in the euro zone financial system and the
sustainability of the region's debt. On the other hand, some
institutional investors are less pessimistic and are willing to
get out of their short positions and stay neutral.
"There are a lot of people, mostly in the real money
community, who are short euros, but who realize that these are
stale positions," said Douglas Borthwick, managing director at
Faros Trading in Stamford, Connecticut.
He cited the generally positive news overall in the euro
zone -- the solid Spanish auctions this week, IMF commitments to
help economies cope with the debt crisis and the fact that there
has been no disorderly default by any indebted peripheral
country.
"If you put all these things together, investors are a lot
more comfortable," said Borthwick. "It's not that people are
outright buying the euro to go long on it, but it's more looking
like they're buying the euro to get out of their short
positions."
In mid-afternoon trading, the euro rose 0.1 percent
to $1.3135 after earlier hitting a session low of $1.3068 with
the session peak at $1.3164. Against the yen, the euro climbed
0.4 percent to 107.04 yen.
Positioning indicators also suggested that market players
were already short of euros versus the dollar, which could limit
short-term falls.
Toronto-based online currency trading firm Oanda Corp data
showed 56.56 percent of positions on the euro/dollar are short
or bet that the euro will fall against the dollar.
Traders, however, said they were inclined to sell into any
euro rallies, with the rise in Spanish and Italian yields
undermining any optimism from the auction. Earlier, market talk
of a French downgrade had also undermined sentiment toward the
common currency.
"The thought is that banks are repatriating funds to shore
up capital, which if true is more negative than positive for the
euro because it means that the euro/dollar is being artificially
held up by short-term unsustainable flows," said Kathy
Lien, director of FX research at GFT in Jersey City, New Jersey.
Spain's Treasury issued 2.5 billion euros in two- and
10-year bonds, at the top end of the targeted amount. Yields on
the key 10-year bond were higher, however, reflecting fears that
Spain may miss budget deficit targets and concerns about its
banking sector.
The euro modestly sold off after a report showed that weekly
U.S. initial jobless claims fell less than expected, which
slightly dampened risk appetite. A lower-than-expected reading
of business conditions in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic region and a
surprise fall in U.S. existing home sales added to the weakness.
But the euro held above strong chart support at $1.30 even
amid concerns that Spain's high level of debt, with its economy
faltering, could put the euro back under pressure and
potentially take it toward the 2012 low of $1.2624.
Many in the market said the euro would head lower in the
medium term given the risks that budget and debt problems in
Spain will worsen. They also cited uncertainty over the outcome
of the French presidential election, which polls suggest will
result in a leadership change.
Traders cited talk of hedge funds betting the euro will fall
to $1.25 soon after the French poll concludes early next month.
The safe-haven Japanese yen fell after Bank of Japan Governor
Masaaki Shirakawa stressed the central bank's commitment to
monetary easing.
The dollar rose 0.3 percent to 81.50 yen, with
traders citing flows related to the launch of a large investment
trust by a Japanese investment bank.
(Reporting By Nick Olivari and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss;
Editing by Dan Grebler)