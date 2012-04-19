(Updates prices, adds comment)

* Euro recovers, helped by custody buying, possible repatriation

* Euro supported above $1.30, but caution persists

* Yen down as BoJ's Shirakawa stays committed to easing

NEW YORK, April 19 The euro rallied against the dollar o n T hursday in volatile trading, snapping two days of losses, with the single currency boosted by institutional buying to adjust short positions following generally solid Spanish bond auctions this week.

News that the International Monetary Fund has secured commitments of about $320 billion in funding to help shield member economies from the debt crisis in Europe also supported the euro, some analysts said.

Analysts said there was talk of large repatriations of euros by Europeans banks to increase capital, which also bolstered the currency.

However, there is still a lot of skepticism in the market about the liquidity in the euro zone financial system and the sustainability of the region's debt. On the other hand, some institutional investors are less pessimistic and are willing to get out of their short positions and stay neutral.

"There are a lot of people, mostly in the real money community, who are short euros, but who realize that these are stale positions," said Douglas Borthwick, managing director at Faros Trading in Stamford, Connecticut.

He cited the generally positive news overall in the euro zone -- the solid Spanish auctions this week, IMF commitments to help economies cope with the debt crisis and the fact that there has been no disorderly default by any indebted peripheral country.

"If you put all these things together, investors are a lot more comfortable," said Borthwick. "It's not that people are outright buying the euro to go long on it, but it's more looking like they're buying the euro to get out of their short positions."

In mid-afternoon trading, the euro rose 0.1 percent to $1.3135 after earlier hitting a session low of $1.3068 with the session peak at $1.3164. Against the yen, the euro climbed 0.4 percent to 107.04 yen.

Positioning indicators also suggested that market players were already short of euros versus the dollar, which could limit short-term falls.

Toronto-based online currency trading firm Oanda Corp data showed 56.56 percent of positions on the euro/dollar are short or bet that the euro will fall against the dollar.

Traders, however, said they were inclined to sell into any euro rallies, with the rise in Spanish and Italian yields undermining any optimism from the auction. Earlier, market talk of a French downgrade had also undermined sentiment toward the common currency.

"The thought is that banks are repatriating funds to shore up capital, which if true is more negative than positive for the euro because it means that the euro/dollar is being artificially held up by short-term unsustainable flows," said Kathy Lien, director of FX research at GFT in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Spain's Treasury issued 2.5 billion euros in two- and 10-year bonds, at the top end of the targeted amount. Yields on the key 10-year bond were higher, however, reflecting fears that Spain may miss budget deficit targets and concerns about its banking sector.

The euro modestly sold off after a report showed that weekly U.S. initial jobless claims fell less than expected, which slightly dampened risk appetite. A lower-than-expected reading of business conditions in the U.S. Mid-Atlantic region and a surprise fall in U.S. existing home sales added to the weakness.

But the euro held above strong chart support at $1.30 even amid concerns that Spain's high level of debt, with its economy faltering, could put the euro back under pressure and potentially take it toward the 2012 low of $1.2624.

Many in the market said the euro would head lower in the medium term given the risks that budget and debt problems in Spain will worsen. They also cited uncertainty over the outcome of the French presidential election, which polls suggest will result in a leadership change.

Traders cited talk of hedge funds betting the euro will fall to $1.25 soon after the French poll concludes early next month.

The safe-haven Japanese yen fell after Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa stressed the central bank's commitment to monetary easing.

The dollar rose 0.3 percent to 81.50 yen, with traders citing flows related to the launch of a large investment trust by a Japanese investment bank. (Reporting By Nick Olivari and Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss; Editing by Dan Grebler)