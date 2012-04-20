(Fixes quote in 4th paragraph)

* Euro aided by upbeat German Ifo, G20 near funding

* Trade likely cautious ahead of French vote

* Sterling rises to 5-month high vs dollar

By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss

NEW YORK, April 20 The euro hit 2-week highs against the dollar on Friday, on pace for its best weekly performance since February, after a better-than-expected German business sentiment survey, but gains could fade on concerns over Spain's finances and uncertainty surrounding the upcoming French presidential elections.

The euro also got a boost after a Group of 20 official said the G20 would pledge to increase the International Monetary Fund's resources by more than $400 billion to fight the European debt crisis.

Spanish 10-year government bond yields, however, topped 6 percent for a third time this week, which could keep the euro constrained within the $1.30-$1.32 range.

"There's a lot of talk about the IMF and the G20 and the possibility it will get increased resources," said Tom Fitzpatrick, chief technical strategist at CitiFX in New York.

But he warned of potential headwinds. "Decent price action on any given day doesn't in and of itself mean anything."

In midday New York trading, the euro was up 0.6 percent at $1.3208, having hit a session high of $1.3224 after setting off stops above $1.3209. For the week, the euro was up 1.1 percent, on track for its largest weekly gain since Feb. 26.

Still, the euro is within its 3-week neutral range, and it would take a considerable move higher -- above $1.33 -- before the longer-term bear trend came into question, said analysts from TD Securities. "With this in mind, we look for selling opportunities in any squeeze higher," they said.

Germany's Ifo survey was the clear catalyst for the euro's earlier gains, with its business climate index rising to 109.9 in April versus a forecast of 109.5.

The report was the latest sign the euro zone's largest economy continued to outpace the debt-ravaged southern states and highlighted divergences within the currency bloc.

Concerns about Spain's deficit, banking sector and poor growth outlook have mounted in recent days, raising the possibility that Spanish yields could rise to 7 percent -- an area many see as a tipping point into unaffordable borrowing costs.

A firm break below $1.30 would eventually open the door to a test of the euro's 2012 low at $1.2624.

Most analysts, however, expect the euro to remain rangebound ahead of Sunday's first round of the French vote, but financial markets were nervous the policies espoused by the expected eventual winner, Socialist Francois Hollande, could be detrimental to the economy.

Hollande wants to slap a 75 percent tax rate on income over 1 million euros, a policy he intends to keep in place for many years in line with France's broad reduction effort.

"The policies that Hollande will introduce are viewed as aggressive and anti-economy. That could have a negative growth dynamic for France, and at the moment Europe doesn't need any of that," said Citi's Fitzpatrick.

The second round of the French election takes place May 6, the same day as a Greek election and before an Irish referendum on the fiscal compact on May 31, leaving the euro vulnerable to a clutch of political risks.

Weaker-than-expected U.S. data on Thursday and expectations of more monetary easing from the Bank of Japan next week has left investors reluctant to sell the euro aggressively against the dollar or yen.

The yen hovered close to its lowest levels against the dollar in ten days after Bank of Japan Governor Masaaki Shirakawa said the central bank would continue powerful monetary easing until a 1 percent inflation target is in sight.

His words reinforced expectations the bank will ease policy further at its April 27 meeting.

The dollar stood at 81.59 yen, bringing its April 10 peak of 81.85 yen into focus. The euro hit a 2-week high of 107.99 yen, and was last at 107.79, up 0.5 percent on the day. It has staged a strong comeback from Monday's trough of 104.60 yen.

Sterling hit a 5-month high against the dollar of $1.6122 after strong UK retail sales data doused faint expectations of more monetary stimulus by the Bank of England. The British pound was last at $1.6127, up 0.5 percent. (Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)