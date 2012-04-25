* Dollar weakened by Fed's willingness to use balance sheet
* Fed leaves interest rates unchanged, U.S. outlook brighter
* Gyrating euro hits 3-week high, loses and regains ground
* Sterling hits 7-month high
By Daniel Bases
NEW YORK, April 25 The dollar lost ground
against the euro and yen on Wednesday after Federal Reserve
chief Ben Bernanke said he was prepared to use the U.S. central
bank's balance sheet to spur growth if necessary.
An improved economic outlook from the Fed, issued in a
policy statement on Wednesday after the close of its two-day
meeting, had initially driven up the dollar on market
expectations that interest rates could rise sooner than has been
expected. But Bernanke's comments, made later at a news
conference, reversed sentiment.
The Fed has previously engaged in two rounds of assets
purchases totalling $2.3 trillion, known as quantitative easing,
to drive down interest rates and stimulate the economy.
The Fed reiterated its expectation that interest rates will
not rise until at least late 2014. Bernanke told the news
conference that it was premature to declare victory, despite a
modestly brighter assessment of the economy's strength.
"The market was initially focused on the FOMC participants'
expectations for the timing of the first increase in the target
fed funds rate, but the impact of the more hawkish shift faded
once the press conference began," said Andrew Cox, G10
strategist at CitiFX in New York. "The relatively tight ranges
across asset markets reflects the absence of new information."
In late New York activity the euro rose 0.21 percent at
$1.3223. The euro had earlier climbed to $1.3233, within a
whisker of its daily high of $1.3235, according to Reuters data
Currency traders had first focused on the slightly more
hawkish tone from the Fed that seven policymakers now believe
the first increase in rates would happen in 2014, up from five
who believed that when polled in January.
"The major takeaway is the Fed is willing to do more if the
economy weakens. Unfortunately, that's been their stance all
along, and the market has been pulled in both directions over
the last month as it parses Fed statements," said Mark
McCormick, currency strategist at Brown Brothers Harriman in New
York.
McCormick said the competing views between growth and use of
the Fed's balance sheet "just reinforces the $1.30-$1.34 range."
The euro was supported by successful debt auctions in Europe
on Tuesday that sent yields on Dutch, Spanish and Italian bonds
lower.
The euro was also supported after the German government
stuck to its growth forecasts and backed the European Central
Bank in returning to a "normal mode" of monetary
policy.
That offset a sale of German 30-year bonds that was
technically uncovered as record low yields dampened demand for
the safe-haven paper.
The greenback faced early losses against the yen, also hurt
by data indicating demand for long-lasting U.S. manufactured
goods dropped by the most in three years in March and a gauge of
business spending plans fell, suggesting factory activity lost
momentum as the first quarter ended.
Buying momentum picked up after the Fed's economic forecasts
only to fade by the end of the day. The dollar fell 0.06 percent
against the yen to 81.32 yen.
STERLING REDUX
Sterling hit a seven-month high against the dollar following
Bernanke's comments, after having earlier fallen on data that
showed the UK economy slid into recession after contracting in
the first quarter.
Bernanke's warning that more stimulus could not be ruled out
helped lift sterling to a seven-month high of $1.6182, according
to Reuters data.
Sterling finished the day near $1.6162, up 0.14 percent
, after having fallen as low as $1.6082.
The latest data showed the UK sliding back into recession in
a first double-dip since the 1970s, curbing demand for a
currency that was seen as an alternative to the euro during the
heightened concerns about budget problems in Spain and other
smaller euro zone economies.
The euro was up 0.04 percent against the pound to 0.8177
pence.
The dollar fell 0.22 percent to 0.9090 Swiss franc, having
earlier touched a three-week low of 0.9074 francs.
