* Investors pessimistic ahead of EU summit
* Merkel worried EU focused on "easy" crisis solutions
* Dollar index rises to near two-week high
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, June 25 The euro fell to its lowest in
almost two weeks against the dollar on Monday and looked set to
extend losses as investors doubted a European summit later in
the week will find a solution to the region's escalating debt
crisis.
Expectations for the two-day EU summit are quite low after a
meeting of the euro zone's four biggest economies on Friday, at
which Germany resisted pressure for common euro zone bonds or a
more flexible use of Europe's rescue fund.
A German government spokesman said on Monday that Chancellor
Angela Merkel was worried that just before the summit, people
were expressing a wish for "supposedly easy solutions" such as
shared liability.
"Again we are likely to get frustrated on the lack of a
solution for the debt crisis," said Brad Bechtel, managing
director at Faros Trading in Stamford, Connecticut.
"We are only likely to receive the telegraphed European
'blueprint' for the way forward, something that is long term in
nature and several referendum and parliamentary wrangling
sessions away from here."
The euro fell as low as $1.2469, the weakest since
June 12, and was last down 0.6 percent at $1.2490. It lost 1.6
percent to 99.49 yen.
Support for euro/dollar was seen near the June 12 low around
$1.2441 and strategists said a break below that level would open
the door to a test of the June 1 two-year low of $1.2286.
Spain formally requested euro zone rescue loans for up to
100 billion euros ($125 billion) to recapitalize its debt-laden
banks, saying the final amount of financial assistance would be
set at a later stage.
Some market economists believe the rescue is merely a
prelude to a full bailout for the Spanish state, which saw its
annual borrowing costs soar to euro era record levels above 7
percent early last week before easing.
Weak euro zone economic data and rising borrowing costs for
peripheral countries will likely heap pressure on the European
Central Bank to cut interest rates or expand liquidity
operations, prospects likely to keep the euro subdued.
"You have economic growth in the States probably running at
about 2 percent annualized rate, and you've got growth in Europe
a lot slower than that, so therefore in the relative growth
scenario you would still favor the U.S. and that's probably
attracting cross-border flows," said Ken Dickson, investment
director of currencies at Standard Life Investment.
Greece's new prime minister and finance minister will miss
the meeting scheduled for Thursday and Friday, due to illness,
which also delayed a visit to Athens by Greece's international
lenders.
A German government spokesman said the EU probably will not
take any decisions on Greece at this week's summit, dashing
Athens' hopes it might ease the terms of its bailout.
DOLLAR FIRMS
Traders have piled back into the dollar since the Federal
Reserve held off on aggressive quantitative easing last week and
instead extended its "Operation Twist" program, under which it
sells short-term bonds and buys longer-term securities to lower
longer-term interest rates.
Cautious market sentiment helped the dollar index
extend gains from last week to hit a near two-week high of
82.632. It was last up 0.3 percent at 82.502.
The dollar and the yen are usually the most sought-after
currencies during financial market stress and economic
uncertainty, although the yen's status as a safe-haven currency
has been challenged amid concern over Japan's economic problems.
Morgan Stanley analysts put out a long dollar/yen trade
recommendation given a consumption tax hike in Japan that looked
set to be passed this week, which in the past has weakened the
yen.
"This could continue, particularly if the BoJ (Bank of
Japan) eases in response to lower demand due to the tax
rise. Over the longer term, we maintain our bullish yen view,
but look for the dollar to be the best performer in the next few
weeks," Morgan Stanley said in a note.
The bank recommended buying the dollar at 79.90 yen,
targeting a move up to 84.90, with a stop loss order at 78.90.
The dollar last traded down 0.9 percent at 79.66 yen.
Commodity currencies fell against the safe-haven U.S.
dollar, extending last week's decline as commodity prices
recoiled on the increasingly grim global growth outlook.
The Australian dollar dropped 0.6 percent to
$0.9998, with good support expected at $0.9979, the 38.2 percent
retracement of its June 1-20 rally. The New Zealand dollar
dipped 0.4 percent to US$0.7856.
(Additional reporting by Tricia Wright in London; editing by W
Simon)