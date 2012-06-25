(Updates prices, adds details, comments)
* Investors pessimistic ahead of EU summit
* Merkel worried EU focused on "easy" crisis solutions
* Dollar index rises to near two-week high
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, June 25 The euro fell to its lowest in
almost two weeks against the dollar on Monday and looked set to
extend losses as investors doubted a European summit later in
the week would find a solution to the region's escalating debt
crisis.
Investors parked money in perceived safe havens, driving up
the dollar and pushing the yen almost 2 percent higher against
the euro. Higher-yielding riskier currencies such as the
Australian and New Zealand dollars tumbled.
Expectations for the two-day EU summit are quite low after a
meeting of the euro zone's four biggest economies on Friday, at
which Germany resisted pressure for common euro zone bonds or a
more flexible use of Europe's rescue fund.
A German government spokesman said on Monday that Chancellor
Angela Merkel was worried that just before the summit, people
were expressing a wish for "supposedly easy solutions" such as
shared liability.
"Again we are likely to get frustrated on the lack of a
solution for the debt crisis," said Brad Bechtel, managing
director at Faros Trading in Stamford, Connecticut.
"We are only likely to receive the telegraphed European
'blueprint' for the way forward, something that is long term in
nature and several referendum and parliamentary wrangling
sessions away from here."
The euro fell as low as $1.2469, the weakest since
June 12, and was last down 0.7 percent at $1.2478. Support was
seen near the June 12 low around $1.2441 and strategists said a
break below that level would open the door to a test of the June
1 two-year low of $1.2286.
Spain formally requested euro zone rescue loans for up to
100 billion euros ($125 billion) to recapitalize its debt-laden
banks, saying the final amount of financial assistance would be
set at a later stage.
Some market economists believe the rescue is merely a
prelude to a full bailout for the Spanish state, which saw its
annual borrowing costs soar to euro era record levels above 7
percent early last week before easing.
Against the yen, the dollar fell 1.1 percent at 79.52 yen
. The euro lost 1.8 percent to 99.22 yen.
A German government spokesman said the EU probably will not
take any decisions on Greece at this week's summit, dashing
Athens' hopes it might ease the terms of its bailout.
EURO SHORTS
Analysts said market positioning has pulled back from
extreme levels in the latest week, setting the stage up for
another move lower in the euro.
Data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed
Friday that net euro short positions fell to 141,066 contracts
in the week ending June 19, well below a record high of 214,418
contracts reached in early June.
"An undramatic summit result could be a catalyst for
speculative accounts to reset short positions in the euro and
growth-sensitive currencies," Credit Suisse wrote in a note to
clients. "We remain bullish on the U.S. dollar heading into this
week's events."
Weak euro zone economic data and rising borrowing costs for
peripheral countries will likely heap pressure on the European
Central Bank to cut interest rates or expand liquidity
operations, prospects likely to keep the euro subdued.
"You have economic growth in the States probably running at
about a 2 percent annualized rate, and you've got growth in
Europe a lot slower than that, so therefore in the relative
growth scenario you would still favor the U.S. and that's
probably attracting cross-border flows," said Ken Dickson,
investment director of currencies at Standard Life Investment.
The dollar index hit a near two-week high of 82.632
and was last up 0.3 percent at 82.536.
Traders have piled back into the dollar since the Federal
Reserve held off on aggressive quantitative easing last week and
instead extended its "Operation Twist" program, under which it
sells short-term bonds and buys longer-term securities to lower
longer-term interest rates.
The Australian dollar fell 0.8 percent to $0.9980.
The New Zealand dollar dipped 0.4 percent to $0.7856.
