(Updates prices, adds details)
* Investor pessimism rises ahead of EU summit
* Merkel worried EU focused on "easy" crisis solutions
* Spain formally asks for rescue loans
NEW YORK, June 25 The euro slipped to an almost
two-week low against the U.S. dollar o n Monday and more losses
were expected as investors bet a European summit will fail to
find a solution to the region's debt crisis.
Investors parked money in perceived safe havens, driving up
the dollar and pushing the yen almost 2 percent higher against
the euro. Higher-yielding, riskier currencies such as the
Australian and New Zealand dollars tumbled.
Expectations for the two-day European Union summit are quite
low after a meeting of the euro zone's four biggest economies o n
F riday, at which Germany resisted pressure for common euro zone
bonds or a more flexible use of Europe's rescue fund.
A German government spokesman said on Monday that Chancellor
Angela Merkel was worried that just before the summit, people
were expressing a wish for "supposedly easy solutions" such as
shared liability.
"Again we are likely to get frustrated on the lack of a
solution for the debt crisis," said Brad Bechtel, managing
director at Faros Trading in Stamford, Connecticut.
"We are only likely to receive the telegraphed European
'blueprint' for the way forward, something that is long term in
nature and several referendum and parliamentary wrangling
sessions away from here."
The euro fell as low as $1.2469, the weakest since
June 12, and was last down 0.6 percent at $1.2501. Support was
seen near the June 12 low around $1.2441, using Reuters data,
and strategists said a break below that level would open the
door to a test of the June 1 two-year low of $1.2286.
Spain formally requested euro zone rescue loans for up to
100 billion euros ($125 billion) to recapitalize its debt-laden
banks, saying the final amount of financial assistance would be
set later.
Some market economists believe the rescue is merely a
prelude to a full bailout for the Spanish state, whose annual
borrowing costs soared to euro-era record levels above 7 percent
last week before easing.
With Spain, the fourth-largest euro zone economy in focus,
investors are also concerned how Italy, the third-largest
economy, is faring. Italy will sell zero-coupon and
inflation-linked bonds on Tuesday and medium- and longer-term
bonds on Thursday..
The sharp rise in the financing costs of Spain and Italy has
been accompanied by their shift towards shorter-dated issuance,
potentially building up even bigger future refinancing hurdles.
.
The last time Spain issued bonds maturing in more than 10
years was in July 2011, according to Reuters data. Italy has
only done so twice in the same period.
GREECE
A German government spokesman said the EU probably will not
take any decisions on Greece at this week's summit, dashing
Athens' hopes it might ease the terms of its bailout.
Against that backdrop Greece's new finance minister,
Vassilis Rapanos, 64, resigned on Monday due to ill health,
throwing the government's drive to soften the terms of an
international bailout into confusion less than a week after it
took office..
Cyprus said on Monday it was applying to Brussels for a
bailout, both for its banking sector hit by exposure to Greece
and for its budget deficit..
Analysts say the euro is likely to remain subdued given weak
euro zone economic data and rising borrowing costs for
peripheral countries, keeping pressure on the European Central
Bank to cut interest rates or expand liquidity operations.
"You have economic growth in the States probably running at
about a 2 percent annualized rate, and you've got growth in
Europe a lot slower than that, so therefore in the relative
growth scenario you would still favor the U.S. and that's
probably attracting cross-border flows," said Ken Dickson,
investment director of currencies at Standard Life Investment.
Against the yen, the dollar fell 1 percent at 79.63 yen
. The euro lost 1.5 percent and last traded at 99.55 yen
after earlier falling to a one week low.
Traders have piled back into the dollar since the Federal
Reserve held off on aggressive quantitative easing last week and
instead extended its "Operation Twist" program, under which it
sells short-term bonds and buys longer-term securities to lower
longer-term interest rates.
The Australian dollar fell 0.5 percent to $1.0006.
The New Zealand dollar dipped 0.3 percent to $0.7870.
(Reporting By Nick Olivari and Wanfeng Zhou; Editing by Kenneth
Barry)