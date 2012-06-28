(Updates prices, adds details)
* Euro falls to 3-week low vs dollar, yen
* Italy pays dearly to sell bonds, Spanish bond yields rise
NEW YORK, June 28 The euro slipped against the
dollar for a fourth straight day on Thursday and touched its
lowest in more than three weeks as doubts persisted that a
summit of European leaders will make progress in resolving the
region's deepening debt crisis.
But investors were reluctant to punish the euro further as
expectations for the summit were already very low. Any surprise
positive development could spark a short squeeze and give the
euro zone common currency a lift, analysts said.
A short squeeze is when those who bet against a currency or
security are forced to buy to reduce losses when the market
moves against their bets.
"The fact that we're not lower than we are right now is
partially because investors are still hesitant to put on any
major positions on the off chance that we do get some kind of a
surprise from Europe," said Omer Esiner, chief market analyst at
Commonwealth Foreign Exchange in Washington.
European Union leaders began the summit on Thursday deeply
divided over how to resolve the euro zone's debt crisis.
Many international investors have deserted Spanish and
Italian debt, pushing yields to levels that Madrid at least
cannot afford for long as it tries to save banks ravaged by a
property market collapse and rein in an overshooting deficit.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel has previously dismissed
pleas from Rome and Madrid for rapid measures to support their
bonds.
French President Francois Hollande advocates joint
"eurobonds", which would bring down borrowing costs for the weak
because the pool of guarantors would include the strongest -
principally Germany.
Germany, by contrast, does not want to use its credit rating
to support others unless they share control of tax and spending
powers first.
On arriving at his first full EU summit after six weeks in
office, Hollande said he expected agreement on emergency steps
to help euro zone partners whose borrowing costs had reached
unsustainable levels.
The euro fell as low as $1.2405 on Reuters data, the
weakest since June 4. It was last down 0.2 percent at $1.2449.
Traders said the euro extended losses after stop-loss sell
orders were triggered on the break below $1.2440 but when it
failed to break through stop-loss orders at $1.2400, it
rebounded from the low. More losses would see it target a
two-year low hit in early June of $1.2286.
The euro also came under pressure after a spokesman for
German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble said that a report
that Germany could be willing to move sooner than expected to
accept shared liability of euro zone debt was not true.
Against the yen, the euro slid 0.6 percent to 98.82 yen
, having earlier fallen to 98.30 yen, the lowest since
June 6.
Spanish 10-year yields hovered near the 7 percent level that
forced other highly indebted countries to seek bailouts.
Investors worry that Spain, the euro zone's fourth-largest
economy, will have to ask for more aid than the 100 billion
euros already approved for Madrid to bail out its banks.
Italy sold more than 5 billion euros in five- and 10-year
bonds but at elevated borrowing costs.
Analysts said that with the market so focused on the outcome
of the summit, trade in the euro would remain choppy and driven
by headlines during the meeting.
"If you are a day trader it's easy to jump on different
headlines but if you are a normal trader you have to wait and
see what actually gets decided," said David Bloom, head of FX
research at HSBC in London. "But it will be hard to be
disappointed when expectations are so low."
ECB EYED
The prospect of active anti-crisis steps from the European
Central Bank, possibly including more long-term fund injections
and cutting interest rates, could support the euro.
ECB Executive Board member Peter Praet said on Wednesday
there was nothing to stop the bank cutting interest rates, now
at 1 percent, and 48 out of 71 economists polled by Reuters
expected a cut next week.
There are "some expectations that the ECB may have to pick
up the slack for EU policymakers," Esiner said. "There's growing
expectation that we could see either an interest-rate cut by the
ECB or some sort of new liquidity operation. Either of those
would be mildly supportive for the euro."
The dollar fell to a one-week low against the yen around
79.21 yen, helped by month-end selling by Japanese
exporters. It was last down 0.4 percent at 79.41.
The dollar rose to a more than three-week peak versus the
Swiss franc. It was last at 0.9646 franc, up 0.2 percent.
With the market focused on Europe's debt problems, there was
little impact from a U.S. Supreme Court ruling on Thursday
upholding the centerpiece of President Barack Obama's signature
healthcare overhaul law that requires most Americans to get
insurance by 2014 or pay a penalty.
(Reporting by Nick Olivari and Wanfeng Zhou; Editing by James
Dalgleish)