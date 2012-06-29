(Updates prices, adds comment, details, changes byline, dateline, previous LONDON)

* Euro/dollar poised for biggest daily rise in 8 months

* Deal wrongfoots those expecting no progress at EU summit

* But skepticism means scope for more gains limited

By Wanfeng Zhou

NEW YORK, June 29 The euro headed for its best day against the dollar in eight months on Friday after euro zone leaders agreed on measures to stabilize banks and reduce borrowing costs for Italy and Spain, but the rally looked set to be short-lived.

The euro zone agreed that its rescue funds could be used to stabilize bond markets without forcing countries that comply with EU budget rules to adopt extra austerity measures or economic reforms.

Details of the agreement, which also includes the creation of a single supervisory body for euro area banks, remain unclear. Still, the outcome wrongfooted investors who had positioned for the euro to weaken as expectation for any action during a two-day European Union summit had all but vanished.

"This is another band-aid," said Michael Woolfolk, senior currency strategist at BNY Mellon in New York. "There was not anything material that came out of the discussion that would help resolve the crisis."

Woolfolk said he maintained his three-month forecast for euro/dollar at $1.20. The summit "actually reinforces it," he said.

The euro rose as high as $1.2692 on Reuters data, the strongest since June 21, and was last at $1.2683, up 2 percent and on track for its biggest percentage daily rise since late October.

Despite Friday's gains, the euro zone common currency was on pace for a loss of 5 percent this quarter, the biggest since September.

Analysts said the euro could make further near-term gains, supported also by month- and quarter-end flows, but expected the rally to fade next week as investors worry some steps are just short-term solutions and others will take time to implement.

Ian Stannard, head of European currency strategy at Morgan Stanley, said he does not expect it to rise much beyond $1.27. "It will not be too long before the market realizes there is not much new in the agreement, and that anything that is new has a huge amount of conditionality in it."

The euro could struggle ahead of chart resistance at the $1.2747 June high. Near-term support was at the 21-day moving average at $1.2547 with stop loss sell orders reported below.

Some analysts pointed to execution risks in the move to empower the European Central Bank with a supervisory role that could prove to be contentious. The market would also soon start to question whether the euro zone's rescue fund has enough resources to recapitalize banks and buy peripheral bonds.

Investors attention will turn to an ECB meeting next week, with an increasing number of analysts expecting policymakers to opt to cut interest rates from their current 1 percent.

Against the yen, the euro jumped as high as 100.93 and was last at 100.90, up 2.1 percent..

The dollar rose 0.2 percent to 79.63 yen and was on track for a quarterly loss of 3.8 percent, also the largest since September.

The rally in risk appetite buoyed higher-yielding, growth-linked currencies. The Australian dollar rallied to $1.0244, the strongest since early May, before pulling back to $1.0227, up 1.9 percent. The New Zealand dollar rose 1.8 percent to $0.8021.

The dollar index - which measures its value against a basket of major currencies - dropped to a one-week low of 81.430. (Additional reporting by Anirban Nag in London, Editing by Dave Zimmerman)