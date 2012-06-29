(Updates prices, adds comment, details, changes byline,
dateline, previous LONDON)
* Euro/dollar poised for biggest daily rise in 8 months
* Deal wrongfoots those expecting no progress at EU summit
* But skepticism means scope for more gains limited
By Wanfeng Zhou
NEW YORK, June 29 The euro headed for its best
day against the dollar in eight months on Friday after euro zone
leaders agreed on measures to stabilize banks and reduce
borrowing costs for Italy and Spain, but the rally looked set to
be short-lived.
The euro zone agreed that its rescue funds could be used to
stabilize bond markets without forcing countries that comply
with EU budget rules to adopt extra austerity measures or
economic reforms.
Details of the agreement, which also includes the creation
of a single supervisory body for euro area banks, remain
unclear. Still, the outcome wrongfooted investors who had
positioned for the euro to weaken as expectation for any action
during a two-day European Union summit had all but vanished.
"This is another band-aid," said Michael Woolfolk, senior
currency strategist at BNY Mellon in New York. "There was not
anything material that came out of the discussion that would
help resolve the crisis."
Woolfolk said he maintained his three-month forecast for
euro/dollar at $1.20. The summit "actually reinforces it," he
said.
The euro rose as high as $1.2692 on Reuters data, the
strongest since June 21, and was last at $1.2683, up 2 percent
and on track for its biggest percentage daily rise since late
October.
Despite Friday's gains, the euro zone common currency was on
pace for a loss of 5 percent this quarter, the biggest since
September.
Analysts said the euro could make further near-term gains,
supported also by month- and quarter-end flows, but expected the
rally to fade next week as investors worry some steps are just
short-term solutions and others will take time to implement.
Ian Stannard, head of European currency strategy at Morgan
Stanley, said he does not expect it to rise much beyond $1.27.
"It will not be too long before the market realizes there is not
much new in the agreement, and that anything that is new has a
huge amount of conditionality in it."
The euro could struggle ahead of chart resistance at the
$1.2747 June high. Near-term support was at the 21-day moving
average at $1.2547 with stop loss sell orders reported below.
Some analysts pointed to execution risks in the move to
empower the European Central Bank with a supervisory role that
could prove to be contentious. The market would also soon start
to question whether the euro zone's rescue fund has enough
resources to recapitalize banks and buy peripheral bonds.
Investors attention will turn to an ECB meeting next week,
with an increasing number of analysts expecting policymakers to
opt to cut interest rates from their current 1 percent.
Against the yen, the euro jumped as high as 100.93 and was
last at 100.90, up 2.1 percent..
The dollar rose 0.2 percent to 79.63 yen and was on
track for a quarterly loss of 3.8 percent, also the largest
since September.
The rally in risk appetite buoyed higher-yielding,
growth-linked currencies. The Australian dollar rallied to
$1.0244, the strongest since early May, before pulling back to
$1.0227, up 1.9 percent. The New Zealand dollar rose
1.8 percent to $0.8021.
The dollar index - which measures its value against a basket
of major currencies - dropped to a one-week low of 81.430.
(Additional reporting by Anirban Nag in London, Editing by Dave
Zimmerman)