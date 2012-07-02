NEW YORK, July 2 The euro fell to a session low
against the U.S. dollar on Monday after data showed business
activity in the U.S. manufacturing sector came in weaker than
expected in June, increasing risk aversion.
"It shows that a long-time bright spot for the economy is in
decline and that adds to worries about the fragile state of the
U.S. economy," said Joe Manimbo, market analyst at Western Union
Business Solutions in Washington. "It can also set the stage for
a soft jobs number that will come on Friday."
The euro was last at $1.2589 after falling as low as
$1.2580.
(Reporting by Nick Olivari; Editing by James Dalgleish)