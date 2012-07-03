* Downbeat data add ECB easing expectations
* Trading light ahead of Fourth of July holiday in U.S.
* Aussie steady; RBA leaves rates on hold
NEW YORK, July 3 The euro fell against the
dollar o n Tuesday with investors betting that the European
Central Bank will cut its benchmark interest rate at its meeting
on Th ursday amid poor euro zone data and doubts about a European
plan to support indebted countries.
Signs out of the euro zone were generally discouraging,
keeping sentiment toward the euro bearish. The jobless rate rose
to a record in May and factory activity contracted again in
June.
That overshadowed any optimism remaining from an
announcement last week that euro zone leaders agreed rescue
funds could be used to stabilize bond markets without forcing
countries that comply with EU budget rules to adopt extra
austerity measures or economic reforms.
Finland and the Netherlands, two of the currency bloc's most
hard-line creditor states, had already cast doubt on the
measures on M onday.
"This week's key event for the euro remains the ECB meeting
on Thursday, where expectations are for a 25 basis point cut in
the policy rate to 0.75 percent," said Eric Theoret, currency
strategist at Scotiabank in Toronto. "While a rate cut had been
discussed at the last meeting, a majority of the governing
council had voted to maintain rates. It has since been rumored
that a majority now favors easing rates."
The euro was last down 0.2 percent at $1.2566, just
off the session low of $1.2558 and well below a peak of $1.2693
hit on Friday in the wake of an EU summit agreement, the latest
attempt to stem the ongoing crisis.
Against the safe-haven yen the euro was up 0.2
percent at 100.21 yen, still well below post-summit highs above
101.00 yen.
Activity was relatively light, which may have been
exacerbating moves, ahead of the Fourth of July U.S. holiday,
traders said.
ECB AWAITED
Many traders expect the ECB to move on Thursday to bolster
the euro zone economy by cutting its main refinancing rate.
Jaco Rouw, fund manager at ING Investment Management in
London, said there were differing opinions as to the impact of
any rate cut, but he expected the euro to weaken given the poor
economic outlook for the currency bloc.
"One opinion is that the rate cut might boost risk sentiment
and reduce the risk premium in the euro which could be positive,
but a lower rate in itself would be euro negative," he said.
"In the longer term, based on economic developments, there
is still room for more monetary easing in Europe so we would
position for a weaker euro."
Some also expect the Federal Reserve to announce a third
round of asset purchases, dubbed QE3, perhaps as soon as the
U.S. central bank's next policy meeting from July 31 to Aug. 1.
Australia's central bank held its main cash rate steady at
3.5 percent on Tuesday, to continue to gauge the effect of
back-to-back cuts.
The Australian dollar was little changed at $1.0243,
still within half a cent an earlier two-month high.
The U.S. dollar rose 0.4 percent and bought 79.80 yen
. Traders said dollar buying by model funds was offset by
selling by Asian retail accounts.
(Reporting By Nick Olivari, editing by Dave Zimmerman)