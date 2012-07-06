NEW YORK, July 6 The dollar fell against the yen while the euro extended losses against the dollar to a five-week low on Friday after a report showed a smaller-than-expected rise in U.S. nonfarm payrolls in June.

The dollar was last at 79.62 yen compared with 79.86 yen prior to the data.

The euro last traded at $1.2362, down from the $1.2377 it traded at before the report and a drop of 0.3 percent from the prior close. At the low, the euro traded at $1.2349. (Reporting by Nick Olivari; Editing by James Dalgleish)