Russia finmin will offer OFZ bonds for households in April
SOCHI, Russia, Feb 27 Russia's finance ministry will start selling rouble treasury bonds for households in April, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said on Monday.
NEW YORK, July 6 The dollar fell against the yen while the euro extended losses against the dollar to a five-week low on Friday after a report showed a smaller-than-expected rise in U.S. nonfarm payrolls in June.
The dollar was last at 79.62 yen compared with 79.86 yen prior to the data.
The euro last traded at $1.2362, down from the $1.2377 it traded at before the report and a drop of 0.3 percent from the prior close. At the low, the euro traded at $1.2349. (Reporting by Nick Olivari; Editing by James Dalgleish)
LONDON, Feb 27 France's 10-year bond yield fell to a one-month low on Monday, after latest polls suggested French independent candidate Emmanuel Macron would easily beat far-right leader Marine Le Pen in the second round of presidential elections in May.
* Rexel launches 300 million euros ($316.9 million) notes offering